Legendary band Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Styler has also admitted to having plastic surgery in the past. In an appearance on ‘Today’, the ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ hitmaker talked about how a shower fell led to a couple of adjustments here and there. He said: "They stitched up my eye, they did a little plastic surgery and they fixed my tooth all in one fell swoop."

MAKEUP ・ 1 DAY AGO