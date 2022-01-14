ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York requires negative COVID test for nursing home visitors

By Isabella Colello
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFx4X_0dlnoeQ200

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All licensed nursing homes lin New York must now must require visitors to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test under new guidelines that took effect this week.

Proof of a negative test result must be provided one day prior to visitation for antigen tests and two days prior for diagnostic tests. For those who visit on multiple days, including those who come to a facility every day, proof of a negative test is required as often as possible, but a minimum of every three days.

Facilities will be permitted to conduct onsite testing of visitors. The state has shipped COVID-19 antigen tests to every nursing home earlier this month. These can be provided to a visitor if they do not have proof of a negative test.

Testing exemptions will be made in end-of-life situations or when residents are suffering significant mental, physical or social decline. In these cases, all visitors must wear any additional personal protective equipment required by the facility.

Nursing home visitors will also be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 27

Keith Johnson
6d ago

ok sounds good but wye hast Andrew Cuomo been charge with lieing about the numbers and murder of the elderly citizens that died and the 5 million he gave to Portreco my taxes dollars and know charges dropped about sexal Hassment

Reply(6)
3
debbie roth
4d ago

every person in the nursing home has been vaccinated, died or had covid. I will not be testing to visit if I am denied a visit I will file a suit in court I will destroy the nursing home and the abuse and neglect my step father has had to endure.

Reply
2
Christine H
6d ago

As they should! That should be a given. Don’t put the elderly at risk because of your selfishness, self righteousness!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Diagnostic Tests#Covid#Weather#Facilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy