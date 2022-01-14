ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

How to play the solar net-metering battle as stocks sink, plus Europe’s ghost flights

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWqt5_0dlnoZxH00 By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

The war on solar companies in the U.S. spread to a second state this week - Florida - while California’s governor and Elon Musk spoke out against plans to slash subsidies for homeowners with just two weeks to go until a landmark decision is made. Investors are preparing for the worst.

Solar stocks such as SunPower (SPWR), First Solar (FSLR) and the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) have tanked by a third since Thanksgiving. They are essentially in a no-man’s land until the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) rules on a proposal by utilities such as PG&E Corp. (PCG) to reduce payments made to residential homeowners with solar for excess energy sold back to the grid. Now Florida is trying to do the same (See Insights below).

The rift is unique in that it pits advocates for clean energy against advocates for social justice, essentially splitting the two-year partnership between climate and racial justice enthusiasts. Cutting subsidies to homeowners may crush solar installations and hurt companies and their stocks. But utilities insist the current system favors the wealthy by raising rates for those without solar panels.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Musk, and institutional investors are against the proposal, and we can expect the rhetoric to increase the closer we get to Jan. 27, which is the earliest the CPUC can rule. A delay is possible, if a watered-down plan is put forward, which seems to be what Newsom is advocating.

For investors, the downside on net-metering has likely been priced in over the past several weeks, so any delay or possible vote against the proposal would be a boost to the shares. And the utilities, having sent their message, would likely support a compromise to the net-metering proposal. None of that will shake the drama of the next two weeks, but for solar shareholders, at this point it’s better to hang in there than to bail in the middle of the hysteria.

More insights below. . . .

Zeus: Jean Rogers jumps back in the deals game at Blackstone

. . . . Jean Rogers, founder of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, always insisted the point of sustainability disclosure standards was action, not measurement in its own right. Now as the new global head of Blackstone’s (BX) ESG business, she can put her company’s money where her mouth is, to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars, writes David Callaway , who interviewed her as she set up shop in New York. If this week is anything to go by, with Blackstone pulling off its biggest renewables deal to date, a $3 billion investment, it’s going to be an action-packed year . . . .

Read the full Zeus column

EU notebook: Broader carbon border tax urged in Brussels

. . . . Europe’s plan to tax carbon intensive industries such as cement and electricity on cross-border trade is controversial enough on the world trade stage, but now an influential member of the EU Parliament negotiating the deal wants to move it up from 2026, and to broaden it to other industries, writes Stephen Rae from Dublin. It’s an even bet whether the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will get through this summer, even in its current form. But among the EU’s tools to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it is one of the few that would have immediate implications on emissions, as well as the carbon trading market. . . .

Read the full EU notebook

Thursday’s subscriber insights: Backlash to Biden offshore wind plans threatens East Coast projects

. . . . In the renewable energy race, offshore wind in the U.S. is hardly off the mark compared to the thousands of turbines in Europe. That was supposed to change under President Joe Biden , but just as the government seems prepared to announce a slew of projects off the East Coast, a combination of opposition from fisheries, animal rights activists, and even wealthy coastal landowners is taking the wind from his sails. With so much opposition, can offshore wind ever take off in the U.S.? Read more here . . . .

. . . . It’s of little surprise that political donations are behind the campaign by utilities in Florida to force net-metering changes such as the ones proposed against solar companies in California. The battle against climate solutions is always fought on the down low. But Florida’s plan, which is legislation, may face a harder road than the California proposals, which are decided by the public utilities commission itself. Read more here . . . .

. . . . Europe has been enraged this week by stories of airlines flying “ghost flights” of empty passengers across the continent to maintain landing slots at international airports. The continent that invented “flight-shaming” for frequent travelers doesn’t know what to do with thousands of empty flights a week burning fossil fuels, and one executive’s call to just “sell the seats” was met with derision from the industry. This one, as they say in the media, has legs. Read more here . . . .

. . . . Cows with gas are a major methane pollution problem, but also potentially a teachable moment for educators struggling to reach young kids who will be most affected. As debate rages about the best way to reduce the methane and also use it for positive purposes, what better way to, uh, entertain a youthful audience than a climate tour of the nearby farm. Read more here . . . .

Editor’s picks: U.S. emissions spike in 2021; and where did Tesla’s Cybertruck go?

https://twitter.com/WMO/status/1481229781681192961

Coal helps spike U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2021

Total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 6.2% in 2021, and the pace was faster than the rebound in energy demand, the Rhodium Group said in a report this week. The jump was attributed to the increase in use of coal-fired power plants in the face of higher natural gas prices. A report for S&P Global Market Intelligence says the research group warns in its preliminary assessment that the U.S. is now slipping farther behind its pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero by midcentury. After having achieved a 22.2% emission reduction since 2005 in 2020, the trajectory had slipped to just 17.4% in 2021. The Rhodium Group also said coal-fired generation in 2021 rose for the first time since 2014, as much as 17%, to reach 23% of all power produced in the U.S.

Where did Tesla’s Cybertruck go?

Where has Tesla’s Cybertruck gone — or when? Mashable reports this morning that it noticed the EV maker has removed from the Cybertruck site all references to its previously stated 2022 release date. The report notes that in October, Tesla “wiped the Cybertruck site of all pricing and model information, but kept a crucial detail: a production start time in 2022. Now if you go to the same order page, you’ll notice that where it once said, ‘You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022’ it only states, ‘You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears.’” Auto site Edmunds reports the change has some reservation holders worried about further delays in the production schedule. The Cybertruck was announced in 2019. Tesla (TSLA) stock was down about 4% in early afternoon trade Thursday. No word yet from Tesla on the delay, according to published reports.

Words to live by . . . .

“We tend to have forgotten the fact that we are a part of nature. Some people say that we are dependent upon it, but it’s become dependent upon us as well.” — Naturalist Chris Packham speaking at COP26.

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

Solar-plus-storage for mineral water producer in Cambodia

Cambodian natural mineral water producer Kulara Water has commissioned France’s TotalEnergies to design, install and operate a solar array coupled with on-site energy storage for its bottling facility in Siem Reap Province. The system combines a 650kWp ground-mounted solar array and an 896kWh battery. With the installation completed early...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to collect forest seedlings from healthy areas and spread them over fire-scarred land, helping the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Conversation U.S.

Batteries get hyped, but pumped hydro provides the vast majority of long-term energy storage essential for renewable power – here’s how it works

To cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half within a decade, the Biden administration’s goal, the U.S. is going to need a lot more solar and wind power generation, and lots of cheap energy storage. Wind and solar power vary over the course of a day, so energy storage is essential to provide a continuous flow of electricity. But today’s batteries are typically quite small and store enough energy for only a few hours of electricity. To rely more on wind and solar power, the U.S. will need more overnight and longer-term storage as well. While battery innovations get a lot of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jean Rogers
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

‘Just imagine the climate’: Bitcoin in crosshairs as Democrats target crypto mining in green energy push

Cryptocurrency leaders were called before Congress to defended Bitcoin as Democrats questioned how the energy-intensive mining was affecting President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda.The Congressional hearing comes after the Environmental Protection Agency blocked two requests to use coal-fired power plants to power bitcoin mining operations.Democrat Diana DeGette opened the hearing, “Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains”, by saying there needs to be an overall focus on reducing carbon emissions and increasing green energy.Her colleague, Frank Pallone, said the president’s commitment to carbon-free power by 2035, and a net-zero economy by 2050, couldn’t be met by mining energy-intensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheConversationAU

4 ways to stop Australia's surge in rooftop solar from destabilising electricity prices

Last year saw Australians install rooftop solar like never before, with 40% more installed in 2021 than in 2020. Solar system installations now make up 7% of the energy going into the national electricity grid. Alongside the greater uptake of utility-scale solar (such as solar farms), this means cheaper and cleaner electricity is fast becoming a reality, putting the country on track to meet international climate targets. But such a dramatic surge in solar output also poses challenges for Australia’s power system for two main reasons. It results in increased periods of large oversupply when weather conditions favour solar energy. This leads...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Solar Installations#Europe#First Solar#Natural Gas#Sunpower#Pg E Corp#Pcg#Cpuc
The Independent

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on.Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

Exxon Mobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 but the target accounts only for its fossil fuel extraction and powering operations - not the far greater carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Official: Japan hopes to lead Asian zero-emissions push

Japan will gradually phase out coal plants over the next two decades while developing new technologies to reduce, capture and utilize carbon, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said Tuesday.Yamaguchi said in an interview with The Associated Press that Japan hopes to lead a zero-emissions push in Asia and is preparing to introduce a carbon tax to meet its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, creating stronger incentives to curb emissions.“We cannot give details about what we will do with coal fired plants by 2030, but we will do our best to minimize emissions,” Yamaguchi said. Current efforts in Japan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
albuquerqueexpress.com

Worst stock drop yet for Europe's electricity giant

The drop comes amid Paris? move to make Electricite de France sell more power at the lowest possible price. Shares in Electricite de France (EDF) have fallen by as much as 25%, marking the worst drop on record after French authorities backed a plan to force the multinational to sell more power at extreme discounts to protect consumers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair solves Lufthansa’s “ghost flight” problem – Just sell the seats to consumers at low fares

Ryanair has called on the European Commission to ignore Lufthansa’s false claims about operating “ghost flights” just so they can “block” their slots and protect themselves from competition from low fare airlines. The solution is simple, Lufthansa should sell the seats on these flights at low fares, and reward EU consumers many of whom have funded the €12bn of State Aid that Lufthansa and their subsidiaries in Belgium, Austria and Switzerland have already received from hard pressed taxpayers over the last 2 years of the Covid crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

91K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy