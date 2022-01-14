ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Revealed His Favorite Episode

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYGbQ_0dlnnWGt00

Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer declared which episode of the hit sitcom was his favorite. With 264 episodes, that’s a big statement.

The Cheers spinoff starred Grammer, John Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin. It aired from 1993 to 2004, ultimately lasting as long as Cheers. Frasier received universal acclaim, and it won 37 Primetime Emmy Awards, nine more than its parent series. Both Grammer and Pierce won four. The latter was nominated every year the show was on the air.

So how would one pick a favorite episode of such an iconic show? TV Guide included “The Matchmaker” on its list of 100 Greatest Episodes of All Time. IMDB lists the top-rated episode as “The Ski Lodge,” with a 9.6 rating out of 10. For Grammer, however, the episode that stands out is “Our Father Whose Art Ain’t Heaven.”

The season four episode sees Martin, Frasier’s father, attempting to please him by buying a painting. Unfortunately, Frasier hates the art and tries to avoid hurting his feelings. The subplot sees Niles, Frasier’s brother, throwing a dinner party only to be sabotaged by his ex-wife, Maris. When Frasier comes clean about the painting, Martin is understandably hurt. For the first time, he thought his and his son’s tastes were aligned.

While the episode had some of the usual Frasier gags, it also had a lot of heart. The root of the story came from the complex dynamic between Martin and Frasier. Despite being father and son, they are polar opposites. Much of the humor from the series comes from their differences. Martin enjoys the simplicity. His interests include his dog, a beer, and a well-worn recliner. Frasier, on the other hand, loves opera, art, and anything exclusive with a high price tag. While the series is a comedy, the family storylines often hit on strong emotions.

What to Know About the Frasier Reboot

Grammer previously announced that Frasier will be the next series to join the reboot trend. Over on Paramount+, the radio psychologist will return at some point in the near future. However, the details regarding this reboot are sparse. For example, the only confirmed cast member is Grammer himself.

Additionally, Mahoney passed away in 2018. So if the series does return with the rest of the cast, it’ll still be missing one of the key players in the show’s success. Worth noting is that in 2017, Pierce indicated that he had no intention of returning to a reboot of the series. While that was before the reboot was announced, it doesn’t bode well for the chances of seeing Niles return.

The original series ended with Niles married to another main character, Daphne. She had been the caretaker for Martin for many years, and the two had a slow burn romance that started with Niles crushing on Daphne hard. If Niles doesn’t return, it is hard to imagine Daphne would.

The only character other than Frasier who is likely to return is his radio producer, Roz. The character’s actress, Gilpin, responded positively when asked about the revival. So even if we don’t see the entire cast back, it’s possible we’ll get to see some of that classic banter between Frasier and Roz.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: How Old is Dr. Crane Throughout the Series?

For all the travails that Frasier had to deal with over the many seasons, one question is out there. How old was he throughout the series?. Frasier of course refers to Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer on his own sitcom. The character originated on Cheers for a number of seasons, too.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: What His TV Son Trevor Einhorn Did After the Show Ended

During Frasier’s tenure, Trevor Einhorn played Frasier Crane’s son, Frederick. However, that was far from his only role and he’s been busy since then. Trevor Einhorn played Frederick, Frasier, and Lilith’s son on the show. His first appearance was in 1996 and he continued appearing occasionally until the show ended in 2003. Nonetheless, that’s far from his only notable role. Since then, he’s appeared in other comedies, sitcoms, shows, and even Off-Broadway plays, according to Best Life.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Kelsey Grammer Talked on Lasting Success of Show

Cheers actor Kelsey Grammar reflected on the longevity of the series and why he felt it resonated with audiences. “I realized it when we were doing Cheers that we had something great there,” said Grammer in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “What’s funny is, Shelley Long decided she was going to leave the show on the fifth season. So once that was done, I thought to myself ‘wow, that’s really weird. This show is really popular, really successful, and they’ve brought this new girl in, Kirstie Alley. And I thought ‘this has the potential to be one of the greatest shows ever now because midstream if you can’t tell where it’s going, and we could go forever. They did 11 seasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hyde Pierce
Person
John Mahoney
Person
Peri Gilpin
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Person
Jane Leeves
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Kelsey Grammer Opened Up About How Important Boston Was to Show

Kelsey Grammer has had quite the run in Hollywood. Similar to Bob Odenkirk, Grammer started with one gigantic show in Cheers as a supporting cast member, but later got his own spinoff series called Frasier years later. Both were extremely successful like Odenkirk with Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. However, what was it about Cheers that made the program so popular for so long. Well, part of that was how important Boston was to the show. In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Grammer talked about the city was critical to the show’s success.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Reveals ‘Favorite Part’ of His Standup Concert Setup

Tim Allen wrapped up Last Man Standing and folks wondered what the comedy legend might get into next. Well, Outsiders, we have our answer. The former star of Home Improvement has gone back to his roos as a stand-up comedian. He is performing consistently this week and the star recently revealed his “favorite part” of his current standup concert setup.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Changes Final Jeopardy Answer at Last Minute to Secure Win

“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider changed her final answer and secured a big win. Watch the video clip now. “Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making history. Now at a 22-winning game streak, Schneider now holds the title of winning the most consecutive games of any female player on the show. This is no small feat, and a last-minute decision secures Schneider this most recent win.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes
Outsider.com

Two Drown in ‘Abnormal’ Waves Off Coast of Peru Following Tonga Volcano Eruption

Earlier this weekend, news emerged that an underwater volcano near Tonga erupted. The eruption and aftershocks were so large that they could be seen from space and felt as far as Colorado. In the aftermath of the eruption, officials put the entire coast of California and Alaska on Tsunami Advisories as Japan also placed many of its islands under a Tsunami Watch. Because the eruption knocked out a large portion of Tonga’s communication lines, news has been scarce from the area. While we wait to hear more about the full extent of the destruction and casualties, at least two people have reportedly drowned in Peru.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why Was Chester Goode Written Off?

Dennis Weaver found out he earned a role on Gunsmoke when he was out delivering flowers. The guy who played Chester Goode on this iconic western had a young family to feed. He worked odd jobs around his auditions. And his audition for Gunsmoke obviously impressed, especially when he gave Chester an obvious sense of humor.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & His Sons Go Full ‘Yellowstone’ in Idaho Pic

Arnold Schwarzenegger and two of his sons posed for an iconic photo of themselves in true Yellowstone attire. The former California governor and his boys dressed in cowboy hats and heavy winter jackets. Behind them was the snowy backdrop of Sun Valley, Idaho, where the three had evidently spent some quality time. The three also posted another photo together, but this time they were inside the cozy cabin in front of a decked Christmas tree. And when you have three Schwarzenegger men standing next to a tree, even a 10-foot evergreen can look like a shrub.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money. Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tonga Volcano Eruption: See How the Shockwave Impacted North Carolina

A massive volcano eruption in the South Pacific sent shockwaves thousands of miles away. And one study of where the aftershocks hit is on display on a map of North Carolina. On Saturday, the massive volcano – which lays underwater – violently erupted, causing tsunami warnings across the ocean to the west coast of the United States. But several states felt the aftershocks of the event. This includes North Carolina.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: How You Could Receive Two $1,400 Payments in January

Although a fourth stimulus check has not been announced, here is how Americans may be able to qualify for two $1,400 payments this month. According to the Sun, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that the Biden administration is now working on a bill. It is looking to reinstate payments for Child Tax Credit if it is passed. “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February. As an option,” she explained.
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

370K+
Followers
38K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy