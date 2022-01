Last week reinforced one thing most people already knew, and one thing added a new wrinkle in the economic growth story. The inflation story is well worn by now, but the December CPI release added evidence that some portion of the increased pricing pressures is likely to be more persistent. The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s measure of sticky inflation has risen to 3.7%. Underlying price data from rents and wages point to inflation settling in above pre-Covid level even once supply chain disruptions are in the rearview mirror. The pick-up in Covid cases, which is now spreading to Asia, should temporarily add to pricing pressures.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO