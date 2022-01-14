ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

John Wayne’s Son Ethan Honors His Father With New Bourbon Line

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UW4Z7_0dlnmmPQ00

John Wayne‘s son Ethan was looking, as he frequently is, for a way to pay tribute to his late father — beloved by generations of Hollywood and Western fans alike — and found the answer he was looking for when he discovered John’s memoirs, liquor collection and special blends which had all been sealed since 1979. The result? The creation and launch of a new bourbon line called Duke Spirits, after the icon’s famous nick-name, “The Duke.”

In many ways, this feels like a natural extension of the man himself. As the Duke Spirits website comments, John dedicated his life to his love for being a father, an adventurer and an unabashed American patriot. “He was a loyal friend to many and was passionate about sharing a good drink with loved ones. The Duke was a true craftsman of film and carried this devotion, patience and quest for excellence to his other favorite endeavors, including boating, mining and, above all, creating his own whiskey and tequila line. He sought out the greatest American whiskeys, the finest scotch, and the smoothest tequilas and wines of true merit from the most prestigious regions. The Duke was often quoted as saying that if he was going to have a drink, ‘it had better be a good one.’”

Ethan Wayne created a line of bourbon inspired by his father John Wayne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dQ7N_0dlnmmPQ00
THE TRAIN ROBBERS, John Wayne with son John Ethan Wayne on set, 1973 / Everett Collection

After John passed away of stomach cancer in 1979, Ethan took over his estate. And it was when he was going through some of the things that had been left behind that he came across the aforementioned archives and reflected on the fact that his father often described to him his dream of creating his own liquor line. Ethan said, “We got into our archives, and I saw all of the bourbons, tequilas, wines, and champagnes that have been stored there for forty years. We knew what he liked, and we thought it was appropriate to bring something to market that was timeless over trend. I think that’s what you’ll find in this bottle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21524a_0dlnmmPQ00
Bourbon / SipWhiskey.com

Ethan worked on the line with Chris Radomski, now the CEO of Duke Spirits. Chris added, “We had the opportunity when Ethan showed us what he uncovered to taste a lot of the spirits that his dad had in the archives. And there really was a definitive profile…It’s our pleasure to follow the legacy.”

On dukespirits.com, Chris continues, “We tasted everything he left behind in unmarked bottles. From this moment on, we knew we had to move forward. We consulted the greatest master distillers about how to craft Duke Spirits so that they would surpass the Duke’s expectations, in a forgotten style from the 1950s and 1960s. We tasted, blended and worked hard to make Duke Spirits resemble the bottles The Duke himself left us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfY9b_0dlnmmPQ00
John Wayne, on location for TV Special, RAQUEL, 1970. photo: Raphael/TV Guide/courtesy Everett Collection

If you’re interested in purchasing some bourbon inspired by the Duke himself, click here… but you must be 21+. Did you know that John Wayne loved bourbon? Are you going to try this new line of bourbon created by his son?

Comments / 7

Related
DoYouRemember?

Why John Wayne Almost Punched Robert Duvall

John Wayne and Robert Duvall reportedly almost got into a physical fight while filming True Grit. John was a very dedicated actor and was often very serious on and off the set. Robert was apparently known for his temper and would clash with the directors on the films he worked on.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Remembers How He ‘Almost Exploded’ Over Christmas Gift From The Duke

We all know that the great John Wayne was a legend during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Turns out he was a legend when it came to buying Christmas presents as well. If you are reading this right now, then there’s a very good chance you know who John Wayne is. And even if you don’t know him, you have at least heard his name. After all, Wayne was basically the entire face of the Western film genre and he is without a doubt one of the most iconic actors of all time. “The Duke,” as so many people often referred to him, starred in more than 80 movies while on top of Hollywood. But he is perhaps best known for his work in Westerns and war movies.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Ethan Wayne
Person
John Wayne
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Son Ethan Talks About the Duke’s Unfinished Dreams

John Wayne was an iconic force during Hollywood’s Golden Age. The actor and filmmaker’s starring roles in western and war movies made him a household name. However, the Duke was a multi-dimensional man with an array of passions outside of acting. One of his passions was liquor, specifically bourbon, according to his son Ethan Wayne. In honor of his late father John Wayne’s unfinished dreams, Ethan is launching a liquor line.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Co-Star Chris Mitchum Talks Being Furious Over Getting Told to Get Speech Lessons

When Christopher Mitchum decided to star in John Wayne’s Big Jake, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into. As Mitchum told AWOW in 2018, before he officially won the role of Michael McCandles in John Wayne’s 1971 film Big Jake, two other stars were up for the part. But the Duke and his son Michael Wayne were rooting for Mitchum. So they told him, “whatever they tell you, just say ‘yes.'”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Line#Stomach Cancer#Liquor#Western#American
DoYouRemember?

Elvis’ Step-Brother Says The King Was Like A Father To Him

Elvis Presley grew up in a small family that consisted of himself, mother Gladys, and father Vernon. He also had an older twin brother, Jesse, who tragically died the day he was born. But Elvis would later become an older brother himself when tragedy again broke apart his family and introduced a new one. This new brother was David and he would come to regard Elvis in the highest esteem.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

John Wayne Estate Remembers His Lasting Friendship With John Ford & Costar Ward Bond With Throwback Pic

The legend of John Wayne perhaps wouldn’t be what it is today without the help of two of his close friends — John Ford and Ward Bond. If you are a fan of classic television, then there is a good chance that you have seen John Wayne on your TV screen. As a matter of fact, Wayne — also referred to as “The Duke” — is regarded as one of the most iconic actors of all time. He particularly shined when it came to Western and war movies. It’s said that in total, Wayne was a part of more than 80 films.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Costar Chris Mitchum on the Duke Making Same Movie Three Times

Actor and screenwriter Chris Mitchum had the pleasure of working with John Wayne several times before Wayne’s passing in 1979. In a 2019 interview with A Word on Westerns, the icon shared some of his experiences working with the Duke. Mitchum also shared what it was like to work with filmmaker Howard Hawks, the mind behind many of Wayne’s films. Hawks’ last project before his passing in 1977 was the classic, “Rio Lobo.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Stunt Double Opens Up About Landing Role on ‘The Alamo’

Out of 18 stuntmen who worked on The Alamo, there are only about two who are still living. And one of them is John Wayne’s stunt double, Dean Smith. In a recent interview with A Word on Westerns, Smith told the story of how he landed a role on The Alamo, and what it was like being a stuntman on the classic picture. He did seven or eight movies with Wayne over the course of his career, but perhaps none was as iconic as The Alamo.
MOVIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
6K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy