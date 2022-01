Maine State Police have a page on their website that lists the 12 Troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Few of us can imagine what it must be like to go to work every day, not knowing whether you'll be coming back home at night. But for Maine's law enforcement officers, it's a way of life, going above and beyond, putting themselves in harm's way on a daily basis. And most of the time, they walk back in the door at night. But sometimes, fate has something else in store for them. Our hearts go out to the families of all first responders, who live with that kind of uncertainty.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO