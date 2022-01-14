ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

'Breaking Bad': Where Did the Series Film at

By Chase Thomas
 6 days ago
Breaking Bad was an iconic show of the early 2010s on AMC. It was a show, much like its spinoff series Better Call Saul, that grabbed the attention of millions of folks. All around the world. One of the more unique elements of the program, outside of its brilliant production from Vince Gilligan, was where the show took place. It was set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A very different location for a show all across the board. However, was the show actually filmed there? Well, it was shot where the show said they were.

Funny enough, that was not the original plan for the program. The original plan had the show take place in Southern California. However, things changed for a monetary reason and New Mexico was a fun, different option for the team. Gilligan told Vulture, “Sony said, ‘What do you think about shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico? We’ll get a 25 percent rebate on monies spent within the state.”

Then it was settled. The show would be shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico and the rest, as they say was history.

Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston on ‘Breaking Bad’

Breaking Bad was a hit, but it did not start that way. It took a couple of seasons before folks bought into the hype. It was in those later seasons, especially when the program split the final season into two parts, that it really exploded all across the world. The show became as big and celebrated as The Wire and The Sopranos.

Aaron Paul told Esquire, “Breaking Bad was one of the first series people binge-watched, because the first three seasons all plopped onto Netflix at once. AMC made their deal with Netflix when we were still shooting Season Four, I believe, and that’s really when the wave started.”

It was new. Netflix got it over the hump with so many folks able to catch up and stream all the episodes over a decade ago.

Bryan Cranston added, “I realized it was really becoming something in our third season. Every TV or film production has these directional signs that tell the cast and crew where to park for that day’s location, with arrows, and in the first season they said “Breaking Bad.” Those were stolen, so in Season Two, they said “BrBa,” and those were stolen. So in our third season, the producers and location managers had to use a fake title—I think they put up a fake sign like for a mayonnaise commercial or something. When I realized people cared enough to steal these things, that was a formative moment.”

They had to hide where they were because it had gotten so big.

You can watch Breaking Bad on Netflix.

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Is Feeling Vacation Vibes in New Photo

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is enjoying some self-care time in Hawaii. Check out her latest Instagram slideshow. “NCIS” actress Katrina Law is on island time this week. Posting a fun slideshow to her Instagram page, the star is pictures enjoying the sunshine and breeze in her hair. She also shares some beautiful views of the changing tides and mountains of Hawaii.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Hoffman Family Gold’: Everything We Know So Far

One miner from the Discovery’s Gold Rush empire will star in his own spinoff of the series titled Hoffman Family Gold. The Gold Rush franchise, now in its twelfth season, has been entertaining audiences since 2010. Todd Hoffman led a team on the reality drama series for a total...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: When Does ‘6666’ Take Place?

Now that “Yellowstone” Season 4 has wrapped and “1883” continues its Season 1 debut, fans are thinking ahead to the next Taylor Sheridan show. Almost a year ago in February 2021, Paramount Plus announced “1883” and a second “Yellowstone” spin-off series called “6666.” While we know that “1883” follows the Dutton ancestors on their journey West, we know very little about the spin-off about the Four-Sixes Ranch in Texas.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘AGT: Extreme’ Sets February Premiere Date for Four-Week Run

After tragedy struck on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last fall, the popular reality series stopped production for the remainder of the year and beyond. Now, however, showrunners of the hit reality competition series have announced the return of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. The popular NBC series will be returning to the airwaves in no time. In fact, the series already has a premiere date set – February 21.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘AGT: Extreme’: Here’s When the Show Premieres

AGT: Extreme, NBC’s latest iteration of the over-the-top talent show, faced production delays and scheduling bumps leading up to its release. The network recently confirmed a start date for America’s Got Talent spin-off, which promises bigger stunts and more extreme acts. NBC will debut AGT: Extreme on Monday,...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

This ‘FBI’ Rerun Last Night Absolutely Crushed in TV Ratings

On Tuesday night, a rerun episode of “FBI” crushed the viewership numbers compared to all the other shows airing that same night. “FBI” led the charge with 5.1 million viewers, followed closely by NBC’s “This Is Us” with 4.7 million, per TVLine. The outlet didn’t report the demo numbers for “FBI,” but they said that “This Is Us” led with a 0.7 rating.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Stars Talk About the ‘Always Brilliant’ Billy Bob Thornton

In a show that already stands out for its tremendous cast, “1883” added even more star power with the addition of Billy Bob Thornton. Billy Bob Thornton is a Hollywood icon and one of the top leading men in the entertainment industry. His acclaim and accolades are numerous, and he brings all of it to the “1883” cast. The show is dripping with talent as country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill handle the lead role of James and Margaret Dutton. Legendary western star Sam Elliott is the perfect fit for his character, and LaMonica Garrett is excellent. Even Tom Hanks makes a guest appearance in the second episode of the “1883” series. But it is Billy Bob Thornton who really pops off the screen each time his character appears. He plays Jim Courtright in the drama story that tells of how the Dutton family came to take up residence in Montana.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Where We Left Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde

On Friday, Season 4: Part 1 of “Ozark” will be released. It’s hard to believe, but it has been almost two full years since we last checked in on the Byrdes. In those lands of the Ozarks. The final season will be split into two parts, with part one coming out on Friday on Netflix. Fans have been anxiously awaiting this final season to finally see how it all ends for the Byrdes. Because it has been two years, it’s totally understandable to need a refresher. Where does everyone stand heading into this final season? For instance, where did we last leave Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Fans Know Not All Killers Were Created Equal

Some “CSI” killers are downright nasty; like the father who murdered his wife and children, or the stalker/murderer who lived in his victim’s attic. But, there are some killers who just fall flat, who don’t have that oomph that some of the others have. This is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Wallace & Gromit’ Makes Its Epic Return in 2024 on Netflix

For the first time in over fifteen years, Wallace & Gromit will bring their signature brand of humor back to screens everywhere. The franchise follows scatterbrained, cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his intelligent dog, Gromit. Created by Nick Park, the characters originated in the 1989 short film A Grand Day Out....
TV SERIES
