The cannabis market is currently booming so now is a great time to get into the cannabis industry. More and more states are beginning to legalize marijuana which can be linked to the growth of this industry in recent years. Cannabis products are all over the place, and they’re experiencing constant improvement. Manufacturers like Molino Glass are producing high quality bongs, online head shops are selling a variety of accessories, and dispensaries keep popping up.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO