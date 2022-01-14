ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘CSI’: One Season 2 Scene Terrified Fans

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rq2Pk_0dlnmLlv00

“CSI” wasn’t known for being particularly scary, per se, as it mostly focused on the science of crime solving. But, there were times where the show definitely upped the creep factor. So much so, that some fans are terrified of this season 2 scene to this day.

In the episode titled “Stalker”, the CSIs come upon a crime scene that has haunted fans. A woman is murdered in her heavily secured apartment, clearly worried about a stalker. The body is positioned leaning over the toilet as if throwing up. The position of the body triggers something for Nick Stokes; he later believes he’s the stalker’s next target, which turns out to be terrifyingly true.

The killer was recreating a picture of Stokes’ red-headed high school prom date; he later emailed Stokes the photo of the prom date hunched over the toilet, sick. The stalker lived in the victim’s attic in order to control her, and he tries to do the same with Stokes. The CSIs solve the case in time, of course. But, some fans still consider this episode bone-chilling.

“This episode creeped me out so much I can’t really rewatch it,” wrote one fan on “CSI”‘s subreddit. On a horror subreddit, another user claimed they were “legitimately scared to the point that [they] didn’t want to go to bed.”

Honestly, the idea of someone living in your attic is already terrifying; watching it on screen is enough to induce nightmares. So, I don’t really blame these “CSI” fans for being scared. I’d be checking my attic for a stalker too.

‘CSI’: Fans Were Once Terrified By an Episode from Season 1

In keeping with the theme, there was also an episode in season 1 that totally freaked a lot of fans out. The episode, titled “Blood Drops”, opens on the CSIs investigating the gruesome murder of almost an entire family. The only two survivors were the sisters, Brenda and Tina.

It wasn’t the actual crime scene that was scary, though. It was the fact that the older sister, Tina, had paid someone to kill her family. She had gone through so much abuse from her father as a child, and her mother and brothers did nothing about it. In her eyes, they were as complicit in the abuse as her father was. At the end of the episode, it gets even worse; Brenda isn’t Tina’s younger sister, but her daughter from her father. Yikes.

Understandably, fans were freaked. The comments on a YouTube video from the episode say it all. “20 years later and still one of the most disturbing episodes of TV I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented. “My jaw hit the floor when the twist was revealed! The fact that the little girl was the child of father/daughter incest creeps me out to this day.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘CSI’ Went Dark in Season 4 With One Creepy Moment

CBS’s hit series, CSI didn’t intend to be scary for its audience. But one scene in season 4 said otherwise. People are still talking about this moment today. CSI or Crime Scene Investigation first aired on-screen in 2000. It ended in 2015 with over 300 episodes and fans are still watching reruns of it on streaming services. Additionally, each episode features murder cases and some occasional violent scenes. So, Gil Grissom’s team has to look for evidence to uncover the mysteries.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Miami’ Fans Decide Their Favorite Episode of Season 1

It was back in 2002 when CSI: Miami was announced. That first season of the show set the tone for the series, including one episode in particular. Everyone knows the CSI routine. Dead body found, a quippy remark about the situation, and then the investigation begins. However, when it comes to the best episodes of the season, fans have made it clear on IMDB which reigns supreme.
MIAMI, FL
countryliving.com

'1883' Fans Are "Sick" Over One Scene From Episode 5

1883 has captured fans’ attention since before the very first episode and with every new release, viewers get more and more attached to certain characters. While James Dutton (Tim McGraw), Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) were bound to steal the show from the outset, it’s the budding romance between Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Ennis (Eric Nelsen) that’s left so many fans reeling after episode five.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Blood
waldronnews.com

‘Archive 81’ Showrunner Unpacks Complex & Terrifying First Season

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Archive 81.]. If you were offered $100,000 to restore some damaged tapes housed at a secluded compound, would you take the job? In the new supernatural thriller series Archive 81, Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie) says yes, discovering pretty quickly that this is not your typical assignment. Footage filmed by student Melody Pentrist (Dina Shihabi) and salvaged after a 1994 fire from the Visser apartments reveals its mysterious tenants are more than meets the eye.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Euphoria season 2: Angus Cloud delights fans with rehearsal footage from dramatic Jacob Elordi scene

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most dramatic moments from the season two premiere.The HBO teen drama, which stars Zendaya as drug addict Rue, returned for its second season on Sunday (9 January) night.*Spoilers for Euphoria season two episode one below*The episode took place at a New Year’s Eve party, which reached its climax as drug dealer Fezco (Cloud) smashed Nate (Jacob Elordi) around the head with a glass bottle after threatening to kill him in season one.In a clip shared on his Instagram as the episode aired, Cloud and Elordi...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Growing Tired of This Couple

There is a lull in the season as Blue Bloods remains on hiatus until the new year. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from discussing the show online. If you want to find out what fans are thinking, just go over to Reddit. Viewers bounce ideas and ask questions all the time on the message board site. The Blue Bloods subreddit has been full of some hot takes and the latest one might not be so much of a hot take after all.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

A Discovery of Witches' Steven Cree on the final season and that "cursed" tattoo scene

Spoilers for A Discovery of Witches follow. The third – and final – season of A Discovery of Witches is finally here. And while the central plot focuses on the love story between vampire Matthew and witch Diana, many fans love supporting character Gallowglass (Outlander’s Steven Cree) the most – the likeable, funny and somewhat tortured vampire who waited 400 years for Diana to be born and then dutifully watched over her until she found her true mate.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: One Episode Pushed Sara Sidle to the Very Edge

There was a moment in the season 4 finale of “CSI” that took Sara Sidle to the very edge and then just yanked her back. The episode, titled “Bloodlines”, followed the case of a casino worker who was brutally attacked and raped, but survived. She identified the guy who did it, but when the CSI tested the DNA, it turned out not to be him.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 16 Episode 9

On Sister Wives Season 16 Episode 9, Kody's sons were less than impressed with his views on the pandemic. As they went back and forth, a wild argument changed the family forever. Meanwhile, Janelle suffered a huge loss as Christmas approached. Elsewhere, the family hoped they would all test negative...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: One Season 4 Moment Devastated Fans

A new season of “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” is coming very soon and fans of the hit AMC series can’t wait. “Better Call Saul” follows the antics of small-time attorney and criminal Jimmy McGill before the “Breaking Bad” series. Jimmy will eventually become the always-scheming strip mall lawyer that we all know as Saul Goodman. “Better Call Saul” is based around the big-hearted Jimmy evolving into our favorite con artist with a law degree, Saul Goodman. After the events of “Better Call Saul,” Goodman will become an integral part of Walter White’s methamphetamine empire. Unlike White, Saul will survive the events of “Breaking Bad” and go into something of an illegal “witness protection” program. Looking to evade law enforcement and his own past, Saul will become Gene, a Cinnabon store manager in Omaha, Nebraska.
TV SERIES
Esquire

Yellowstone Fans Are Calling Out a Huge Plot Hole in the Season 4 Finale

After the Yellowstone season 4 finale, fans are attempting to tie up loose ends. While the season didn’t quite end like the previous—with three Duttons under fire, John shot and dying on the roadside—it attempted to resolve those season 4 attacks. But the resolution, some fans are finding, didn’t make a whole lot of sense.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Were Not Happy About One Scene With Gibbs

There will never be another Agent Gibbs on NCIS. After nineteen seasons on the CBS drama, the longtime leader of the group, Mark Harmon, elected to finally leave the series. It was a tough moment and time for NCIS fans everywhere as folks loved his role as Gibbs. His departure left a permanent hole in a lot of fans’ hearts. However, his future on the show could have gone a very different way before he exited the CBS program. Yes, NCIS fans were not happy about one particular scene with Gibbs.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: These Two Stars Are Married in Real Life

While some find it difficult to work with family, these two Chicago Med stars seem to enjoy the romantic company. Although there are certain characters fans would love to see get together as real-life couples, two stars already got lucky in that department. Andrew Schneider, the show’s producer, hinted at possible romances between Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta’s characters. “There’s always a push-pull between Dr. Ethan Choi and April Sexton, but deep feelings remain on each side.”
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Guiding Light' Fan-Favorite Joining 'The Young and the Restless'

Genoa City has found its new Ashland Locke. Just days after it was revealed that Richard Burgi, who had portrayed the character since early 2021, would abruptly be leaving the series, The Young and the Restless has reportedly tapped Guiding Light alum Robert Newman as Burgi's replacement. Newman's casting was...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

370K+
Followers
38K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy