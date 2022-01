Buffett is one of the most successful investors of our time. Here's one pick he suggests for everyday investors to grow wealth. When we think about big names in the investing space, it's hard to gloss over Warren Buffett. But while Buffett has been overwhelmingly successful at beating the market, it's not a strategy he advocates for everyday investors. Rather, Buffett is a firm believer in one investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy, only without the risk that could come with hand-picking stocks in an effort to outperform the broad market.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO