After spending the past decade as a member of the British girl group Little Mix, Perrie Edwards may finally be getting ready to make her solo debut. The singer sparked rumors she’s working on solo music when she was seen in the studio with Kamille (who’s a singer, songwriter, and producer that’s worked with Little Mix in the past) in a Jan. 13 TikTok. The speculation comes just weeks after Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall announced they would be taking a “break” from Little Mix in 2022 to focus on “other projects.” While Edwards hasn’t announced she’s dropping anything yet, fans are convinced Kamille’s TikTok confirms she’s got something big in the works.

