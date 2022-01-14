ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Prison sentence for woman who married NY man to get citizenship, then tried to kill him

By Aliza Chasan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bR22A_0dlnleJP00

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — A woman who pushed her husband between a toilet seat and a wall, then slit his wrist with a straight razor in an attempted murder was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Thursday, January 13.

Olivia Raimo, 30, had married her husband to obtain U.S. citizenship, Rocah said. She attacked her 74-year-old husband in his New Rochelle home on Jan. 24, 2020.

ACSO: Albany man arrested for stealing 2 cars, fleeing police crashing through gate

The victim’s health aide, who arrived during the assault, was refused entry by Raimo, so she called police.

When officers got to the home, the could hear the victim screaming from the bathroom, officials said.

The victim later underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm, but he still lost all function in the hand.

Police investigating arson at Scotia business

“Violent acts are particularly heinous when they target the elderly,” Rocah said. “My office will continue to work with our partners in law enforcement to pursue justice for all vulnerable victims of crime.”

The pair had married in 2017. When they later met with an attorney to prepare for Raimo’s interview with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, they were told they’d have a hard time passing their marriage interview, Rocah said. The attack happened after the meeting with the attorney.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Arrests made in November 2021 Herkimer Burglary

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is reporting that two men have been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being involved in a burglary that led to a man being shot back in November of 2021. Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 27th, the Herkimer Police department responded to a residence on Prospect […]
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
City
Albany, NY
Westchester County, NY
Crime & Safety
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Bus driver arrested for bringing kids to school while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th. On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that […]
WEST MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#U S Citizenship#Arson#Crime#Scotia#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes Mayor swears in six new police officers

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has welcomed six new officers to join their force. On Wednesday morning, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin sworn in six new Police Officers: Kyla Comproski, Alejandro Peraza, Matthew LaBombard, Jamie Kelly, Jarret Dunham, and Shamara Haggray to the Cohoes Police Department. Along with […]
COHOES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy