We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. I’m betting that many of you have heard of Leo Kottke but how many of you have listened to his records? Today we visit his 1972 release ‘Greenhouse”. For those of you new to the Kottke party, he is without doubt, one of the best finger picking acoustic guitarists in modern popular music. I saw him live at the Sentry Theater in Stevens Point a few years ago and although tendinitis has robbed him of some of his power, he can still pick and weave a bizarre story with the best of them.

