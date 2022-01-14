Landmark Galveston hotel reveals Gatsby-themed renovations and updates

Galveston's historic hotel Grand Galvez is in the midst of a massive renovation and remodel, and now, future guests can get a sneak peek of the updates to the Gulf Coast's only 110-year-old, 4-Star landmark.

Grand Galvez owner Mark Wyant has just revealed his new plans and renderings for the iconic hotel and spa. Sneak peek imagery includes the music hall, terrace ballroom, lobby entrance with the 44-foot "Queen of the Gulf" mosaic, Coffee Café, and the Galvez Bar & Grill.

"These new, exciting designs will combine with the property's current amenities and magnify the new vitality of the Grand Galvez," said Wyant in a statement. He and his wife, interior designer Lorenda Wyant, have fueled the creative push behind Grand Galvez interior designs. The duo has previously collaborated on the Saint Hotels and other hotel properties and homes, according to their bio.