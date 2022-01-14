ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Lewis Releases Spiritual New Single, “Everybody Talks To God”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
Eric Englund

Let’s be honest, Aaron Lewis is a polarizing figure, one of the artists that probably lands in the “love him or hate him” category. A staunch Conservative, that love him or hate him probably falls strictly along party lines.

Although controversial at times, I at least have to appreciate the unapologetic honesty.

Sure, a lot of his songs can get political at times (for example, “Am I The Only One” with that nice jab at Bruce Springsteen), but we also know that there is a deeper, even more sensitive side of Lewis when it comes to his country music.

And that’s exactly what we get with his latest single, “Everybody Talks To God.”

The song is an acoustic, fiddle-filled ballad, as he sings about an old man who was praying before eating in a diner. Sure enough, he’s mocked by a fellow diner for talking to a “ghost that don’t exist.”

However, the old man comes right back around, telling him that at one point or another, he’ll have to face God whether he believes in Him or not.

A moving song no doubt, and it continues to show the versatility of Lewis’ music.

Cajun Gal
6d ago

So obviously We'd be agreeing to disagree on a lot and thats okay ! But I'll tell you what, this song touched my heart and soul. Its the times we all are in right now and it couldn't be truer. I've always gotten along with everyone and could find something good in them. I never thought I'd have 'so much' resemtment towards certain people, but I do. This political nonsense has brought out the worst in the best and kindest, good hearted people and I blame one evil person. This song brought me back to who I use to be and wish I could be again. But I feel hopeless because my distain for the division runs deep 😔 Thank you Aaron for this meaningful song to me right here, right now. 😘

