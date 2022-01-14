Cody Girls Defeat Kelly Walsh to Remain Unbeaten

Two of the top 5 ranked teams in 4A girls basketball met on Friday in Casper as Sheridan took on Natrona. Sheridan got off to a fantastic start in the game and led 17-4 after one-quarter of play and at one point led 24-4. But Natrona battled their way back into the game and had a chance to win it at the buzzer but their attempt was off the mark. Sheridan takes the game 42-40 and improved to 6-3 on the year. The Broncs played a lot of games in a short period of time last week so that victory was well earned.

NATRONA, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO