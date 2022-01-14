ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

Cody Girls Defeat Kelly Walsh to Remain Unbeaten

By Frank Gambino
 6 days ago
The Cody girls basketball team has been white-hot this season with 8 wins in 8 games following a 66-52 win over Kelly Walsh in Casper on Thursday night. Cody has...

WyoPreps

High School Sports Pics of the Week -Jan 14/15

Now it's time for another collection of state-wide photos of the high school sports scene. We have a few more images of indoor track that was held on Saturday in Casper as well as a ton of basketball pics from schools like Riverton, Cheyenne East, Kaycee, Guernsey, Meeteetse, Midwest, Arvada Clearmont, Lusk, Encampment, Little Snake River, Farson-Eden, Torrington, Upton, Pine Bluffs, Wheatland, and Glenrock. There could be a few more that we have missed.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Sheridan Boys Basketball Postgame Remarks

It's a new season and the Sheridan boys basketball team has some familiar faces in this year's squad. Frank Sinclair and Reed Rabon return from a team that placed 3rd at the 2021 state tournament. They do have to replace Sam Lecholat and he was a huge presence in the middle. But, it's been so far so good for the Broncs as they have posted wins in the first 9 games of the season. The 4A conference season in the East will be rugged and Sheridan no doubt will be a tough customer.
SHERIDAN, WY
WyoPreps

Sheridan Girls Prevail on the Road Vs. Natrona

Two of the top 5 ranked teams in 4A girls basketball met on Friday in Casper as Sheridan took on Natrona. Sheridan got off to a fantastic start in the game and led 17-4 after one-quarter of play and at one point led 24-4. But Natrona battled their way back into the game and had a chance to win it at the buzzer but their attempt was off the mark. Sheridan takes the game 42-40 and improved to 6-3 on the year. The Broncs played a lot of games in a short period of time last week so that victory was well earned.
NATRONA, WY
WyoPreps

Sheridan Boys Beat Natrona, Improving to 9-0

Sheridan had a busy few days on the basketball floor thanks to road trips to Cheyenne, Cody, Buffalo and, Casper. The Broncs have run the table so far with 9 wins in 9 games as they took care of Natrona on Friday 54-45. NC got off to a 12-3 lead but Sheridan chipped away and won going away. Sheridan had a different complexion this year but they move the ball extremely well. There were led in scoring in Friday's game by Reed Rabon with 13, Sean Sanders had 9 and Kaden Bateson added 8.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Wrestling January 14-15

It was a busy weekend of wrestling state-wide with Green River hosting their annual Thoman Duals, Kelly Walsh was the site of the Border War Duals plus the annual Don Runner tournament at Wind River in Pavilion. So the guys and girls progressing through the season with those regional tournaments...
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

