Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

By Sarah Story
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 6 days ago

JAN. 14

The 77th Richmond Antiques Extravaganza returns to Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14-15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The show brings together over 100 select dealers from Florida to New England featuring furniture, fine China, jewelry, pottery, paintings, textiles, dolls and toys, advertising, and more. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children 12 and under. A weekend pass is $8. For details, visit antextofnc.com.

***

Henrico Police and Fire units will square off on the basketball court Jan. 14 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, prior to the UR men’s basketball game against Davidson College later that night. The “Guns and Hoses” game will feature teams from each public safety agency facing off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the UR game at 9 p.m., which will be televised on ESPNU. Henrico Police Chief Eric English, a former standout player at UR, will coach the police team. Tickets to the game are $8 apiece and include admission to the Spiders’ game that follows. Purchase tickets online at fevo.me/hfdur22.

***

All visitors receive free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Jan. 14-16. The Garden is open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The warm and cozy Conservatory is full of aromatic orchids, passion flowers and other tropical plants. Visit the January blooms page for other highlights of winter interest and blooms. Masks are strongly encouraged indoors for all. If unvaccinated, masks are required indoors, and outdoors when less than six feet from others. For details, call 262-9887 or visit lewisginter.org.

JAN. 15

Diana Jones will perform at the Shady Grove Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Since her breakthrough album in 2006, “My Remembrance of You,” Jones has been a major literary voice in contemporary song. She has won additional acclaim for her most recent recording, “Song to a Refugee.” Due to COVID-19, this concert will be held online via Zoom. A link will be sent to all ticket holders before the show. Tickets are $10. Net proceeds benefit UUCC. For details, call (804) 323-4288, visit shadygrovecoffeehouse.com, or email tickets@shadygrovecoffehouse.com.

***

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road, will show “Paw Patrol – The Movie” (G) at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. (IMDB) Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or email henricotheatre@henrico.us.

Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Pho Thien Phat 2, 9031 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee wash his hands at the mop sink instead of the hand sink; water at hand sink at the end of the cook line doesn’t get hot enough; a metal sponge and lettuce is in the hand sink in the dish area (hand sinks are for handwashing only); observed an employee rinse a wash cloth at the prep sink with gloved hands and then start to cook food without washing hands and changing gloves; raw chicken, raw beef and raw shell eggs incorrectly stored above or next to ready-to-eat foods in several refrigeration units; slicer has debris/food greater than one day old on it; a dirty plate is being used to store pre-fried noodles; an employee did not sanitize the prep table before rolling a spring roll directly on it; manager states they are not sanitizing wands on the expresso machine; observed several foods at incorrect temperatures (lettuce prepped this morning, rice made last night, egg rolls in fryer basket, noodles and rice on prep table, shrimp sausage, fried tofu, sprouts, cooked shrimp, cooked beef, sausage, cooked garlic in oil); multiple containers of soup in walk-in cooler that were made two days ago do not have date marks; Theraflu packet incorrectly stored next to pre-fried noodles used for customers; yogurt is made in-house but the facility has not obtained a variance; noodles and boiled chicken are not being cooled properly; temperature of raw chicken is elevated because it was left out on the prep table; multiple white powders and sugars are unlabeled; observed flying insects in dry storage room and dead roaches on floor in dry storage room and on a shelf in the bar area; food boxes, food bags and single-service boxes incorrectly stored on the floor throughout the facility; spoons in utensil container at bar and metal pans in dry storage room are not stored inverted; walk-in freezer door is not closing properly causing ice accumulation all over doors and floors; sandwich unit (left) has broken door handle and sandwich unit (right) has torn gasket; right sandwich unit doesn’t appear to be working properly; cutting boards on cook line and in prep area are heavily scratched and stained; facility could not provide chlorine test strips during inspection; observed debris on many surfaces (in between and on sides of equipment, on light bulb cover, pipes, hood filters, under fryers, on sides and under grill, in utensil container, on outlets under prep table, on shelf behind cook line, on shelves, inside of equipment, racks throughout the facility and in microwave); racks in dry storage are rusty; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; faucet at prep sink behind the cook line is leaking; hand sink in dish area doesn’t have cold water; hand sink on cook line is clogged; floor tiles throughout the kitchen are broken and floor tiles are missing on cook line and in dry storage room near hallway; floor tiles are deteriorating near hallway entrance leading to walk-in freezer; ceiling tiles are missing in front of employee restrooms; some ceiling tiles are not easily cleanable; observed holes in the wall next to hand sink on cook line; observed heavy debris/grease/stains/dust/liquid on floors, walls and ceilings throughout the facility, especially under and behind equipment on the cook line and in dry storage areas; walls in prep area and dish area are stained; multiple pieces of equipment, storage items and tools are not in use and should be removed from the facility; multiple personal employee items (cell phones, belongings) are incorrectly stored near food; multiple employee foods are incorrectly stored with customer foods throughout the facility.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia ABC stores to begin opening at noon Jan. 24

All 395 Virginia ABC stores will begin opening daily at noon Jan. 24, the agency announced Thursday. The change is designed to enable ABC’s limited workforce to better serve customers, agency officials said in a press release. Many stores currently open before noon, but increasingly, employees have been affected by COVID-19, causing staffing issues at many stores.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Clover Hill drums Huguenot in sound fashion 71-13

Impressive was a ready adjective for Clover Hill's 71-13 throttling of Huguenot in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on January 18.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Belmont, First Tee earn VSGA award

Belmont Golf Course recently was selected as the recipient of the Virginia State Golf Association's Grow the Game Award, the organization announced Jan. 15 during its annual meeting at Willow Oaks Country Club. The award recognizes the positive impact and efforts made to grow the game of golf in...
BELMONT, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
