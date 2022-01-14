Weekend Top 5

JAN. 14

The 77th Richmond Antiques Extravaganza returns to Richmond Raceway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14-15 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The show brings together over 100 select dealers from Florida to New England featuring furniture, fine China, jewelry, pottery, paintings, textiles, dolls and toys, advertising, and more. Admission is $7 for adults and free for children 12 and under. A weekend pass is $8. For details, visit antextofnc.com.

***

Henrico Police and Fire units will square off on the basketball court Jan. 14 at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, prior to the UR men’s basketball game against Davidson College later that night. The “Guns and Hoses” game will feature teams from each public safety agency facing off from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by the UR game at 9 p.m., which will be televised on ESPNU. Henrico Police Chief Eric English, a former standout player at UR, will coach the police team. Tickets to the game are $8 apiece and include admission to the Spiders’ game that follows. Purchase tickets online at fevo.me/hfdur22.

***

All visitors receive free admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Jan. 14-16. The Garden is open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The warm and cozy Conservatory is full of aromatic orchids, passion flowers and other tropical plants. Visit the January blooms page for other highlights of winter interest and blooms. Masks are strongly encouraged indoors for all. If unvaccinated, masks are required indoors, and outdoors when less than six feet from others. For details, call 262-9887 or visit lewisginter.org.

JAN. 15

Diana Jones will perform at the Shady Grove Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. Since her breakthrough album in 2006, “My Remembrance of You,” Jones has been a major literary voice in contemporary song. She has won additional acclaim for her most recent recording, “Song to a Refugee.” Due to COVID-19, this concert will be held online via Zoom. A link will be sent to all ticket holders before the show. Tickets are $10. Net proceeds benefit UUCC. For details, call (804) 323-4288, visit shadygrovecoffeehouse.com, or email tickets@shadygrovecoffehouse.com.

***

The Henrico Theatre, 305 East Nine Mile Road, will show “Paw Patrol – The Movie” (G) at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and at 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. (IMDB) Tickets and concessions are $1, sold only at the door. For details, call 652-1460 or email henricotheatre@henrico.us.