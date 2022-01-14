ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham on Friday, January 14, at 3:26 a.m. According to the...

ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

