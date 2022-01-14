ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Most corrupt government we’ve ever had’: Public reacts to latest Downing Street party allegations

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ClBj_0dlnhsZB00

Hours after explosive reports emerged of two lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street last April, the general feeling at a branch of the Co-op where a government staffer allegedly filled a suitcase with bottles of wine was one of disappointment.

The government was accused of being “the most corrupt we’ve ever had” as customers and passers-by reacted to the allegations outside the supermarket on the Strand , near Whitehall.

A pair of former civil servants said they were “disgusted” by the latest allegations of leaving parties being held at No 10 last April, the evening before strict Covid rules forced the Queen to sit alone at Prince Philip’s funeral as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years.

Speaking outside the supermarket, one man, who wished to be named only as Richard, told The Independent : “I’m pretty disgusted really, because so many people were keeping to the rules, and the people who actually were making the rules decided they could break them.”

Asked whether he thought the prime minister should resign over the string of government rule-breaking allegations in recent weeks, he added: “Yes, he probably should – but as a Labour supporter I’m quite happy for him to be here and to mess things up.”

Richard’s wife Hilary felt it was unfair that the allegations, in her view, appeared to be affecting attitudes towards all politicians.

“We are both former civil servants – we would not behave like that,” she said. “That somebody would offer a meeting with alcohol… It’s completely different rules to when we were civil servants.”

Follow our UK politics live blog

A customer who said he knew Boris Johnson told The Independent he believed it was time for the prime minister to resign.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said his reaction upon learning of the latest allegations was “disappointment at the character of leaders we have nowadays”.

“I have the feeling standards of behaviour amongst senior individuals across a number of areas of life seem to have fallen,” he said. “There seems to be a belief that they can get away with an awful lot of things… and many times they do avoid the consequences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trGo3_0dlnhsZB00

Meanwhile, nurse Tracy Thompson said that the current government is “the most corrupt we’ve ever had”.

“If [Johnson] said it was raining you would go outside and check,” she said. “I’m a nurse, and I visited people in care homes who were isolated in their own rooms. It’s just beyond anything.”

Her husband, Tony Thompson, accused the government of showing “no moral leadership at all”.

“It’s not surprising, is it,” he said. “It’s Downing Street, and it all goes back to Johnson, because the fish rots from the head down and he creates that culture around him. He has got to go, and the whole of cabinet with him, because they are all like him.”

The government was also accused of being “out of touch” and of thinking “they are far superior than the public” by another passer-by. “If it’s true, Boris Johnson should resign,” he added.

The woman accompanying him said she was “disappointed”, adding: “It’s not what you expect from your leadership.”

But a man striding past the Co-op on his way to work appeared to echo foreign secretary Liz Truss’s calls for the nation to “move on” from partygate.

Initially reluctant to stop, he said it was “annoying” but “I’m not really outraged”. “Just slap them with a fine or whatever and get on with life,” he added before rushing off.

The mildest reaction came from a Co-op customer who said she couldn’t blame the prime minister for the parties because she also broke the rules to look after her elderly mother.

But the shopper was surprised to hear the claims about a staffer stocking up on wine at the supermarket. The Strand is not the most affordable place to buy booze, she said, and it probably would have been easier for them to go to Sainsbury’s instead.

Comments / 118

Pierce Leo Sumner
5d ago

we the people of the world need to wakeup it's time we stop fighting over common individuals as if we were in high school an on some debate team. public servants what does it mean to any of you ? Their not leadership they are employees we have no rulership get that through you're thick hairs. We allow these individuals to hold these positions without transparency an they have committed crimes an misused power to build themselves a better way of life. it time for a exterior and interior overhaul on the individuals we are allowing to operate within our institution an agencies change the whole infrastructure starting with outlawing corruption within in every level of government ,removing private institutions operating within the walls of government yet are corporations, limiting executive authority, outlawing lobbyists, limiting any agencies from having power of authority over the lives an right of we the people.

Reply(18)
77
Wes Morse
5d ago

sounds like they are describing the Biden administration and the entire Democratic party along with their leftist liberal rainbow flag flying supporters

Reply(8)
70
1 Nation under God
5d ago

Here in America government officials such as AOC defy the mask rules and party on in Florida acting as if she is above the law. We the people sadly elected people like her with regret Now that they have "power" their attitude is " I will do as I want and not what I am suppose to do" Government officials must be held accountable for their words/actions

Reply(7)
39
Related
The Independent

‘Truly beyond belief’: Covid victim’s daughter says she ‘feels sick’ to think of No 10 party

The daughter of a man who died after contracting Covid has said it makes her “feel sick” to think Boris Johnson was allegedly “partying” on the day her father’s death certificate was signed.Shaun Brady, a key worker at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan, died four days before more than 100 Downing Street employees were reportedly invited to a party during the height of the first coronavirus lockdown.The email by the prime minister’s private secretary Martin Reynolds appeared to organise a “bring your own booze” evening gathering in the garden of No 10, which would be one of many parties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Son ‘gobsmacked’ by alleged Downing Street party on same day as mother’s funeral

The son of a Bletchley Park codebreaker whose funeral was on the same day as an alleged Downing Street party has said he is “totally gobsmacked” by the claims.Ann Mitchell, who was part of a Second World War code-breaking team at the country house near Milton Keynes died on May 11 2020, aged 97, having tested positive for Covid-19.Her funeral took place on May 20 2020, the day Boris Johnson’s private secretary is alleged to have arranged a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10.Her 63-year-old son, Andy Mitchell, told the PA news agency that just five...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Who do you think you are kidding Mr Putin? Ukraine's 'Dad's Army' train with fake wooden guns while Russia's 100,000-strong force masses on the border

Members of the Ukrainian territorial army were pictured training with wooden guns yesterday – as the might of the Russian army massed on their border. Volunteers in the Kiev Territorial Defence Unit trained in an industrial area of the country's capital as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for Russia to 'halt its aggression'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downing Street#British Royal Family#Uk#The Co Op#Strand#Covid#Labour
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson is under fire again after it was reported he had attended another lockdown-breaking garden party at 10 Downing Street in the spring of 2020.ITV News said the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had invited over 100 people by email to a “bring your own booze” bash in the grounds of Mr Johnson’s Westminster residence on 20 May 2020, while the rest of the country was enduring tough social restrictions imposed in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.At the time of the alleged gathering, strict controls on social mixing were in place, prohibiting...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rishi Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has refused to give his unequivocal backing to Boris Johnson as the threat to the Prime Minister’s leadership grows over partygate allegations.The potential successor as Tory leader abruptly ended an interview on Tuesday when pressed if he gives his full support to the Prime Minister He instead said he believes Mr Johnson is telling the truth and backs his request for “patience” during a Whitehall investigation by senior official Sue Gray.The is SW1 code for: leadership contest is imminent, sign up early if you want a seat in Cabinet, am on phone to donors & getting office...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Indy100

‘I feel like an idiot’: Funeral officer gets emotional as he discusses latest Downing Street party allegations

A funeral officer broke down in tears and said he felt “like an idiot” in following coronavirus rules in light of the latest Downing Street party allegations. Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien, Camiel Chaudhary said he stopped a lot of people attending cremations when rules put limits on the number of people who could attend funerals but since reading about continued allegations of rule breaking in Downing Street he wished he had been “more lenient”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson is in ‘big trouble’ as celebrities criticise PM’s No 10 party apology

Piers Morgan has said that Boris Johnson is in “big trouble” after apologising for attending an illegal party at No 10 in May 2020.On Monday (10 January), it was revealed a “bring your own booze” party was held at the Downing Street gardens on 20 May 2020 with more than 100 people invited. Reports suggested that 30 people had attended, including the prime minister and his wife, although Johnson refused to confirm his attendance.At the time, restrictions on social gatherings had just been eased to allow outdoor mixing with one member of another household, which could only take place...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Public ‘angry and upset’ over Downing Street party claims, minister accepts

A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the Prime Minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when...
POLITICS
The Independent

Who is favourite to be the next Prime Minister?

Bookmakers have narrowed the odds on chancellor Rishi Sunak replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister following days of damaging revelations about gatherings at Downing Street. Website Oddschecker, which compiles the odds of leading British bookmakers, has the odds of Rishi Sunak being named the next Prime Minister at 7/4, a slight improvement in his chances. Odds for the foreign secretary Liz Truss however have changed significantly, with the likelihood of her taking the top job shortened from 10/1 to 5/1.Betting agent Ladbrokes however have kept Liz Truss’s odds at 11/2, just under the chancellor who stands at 11/8. Former health...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament on parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

442K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy