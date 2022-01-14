ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte claims Tottenham 'deserve much more' amid current struggles

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJin8_0dlnhqnj00

Antonio Conte has said the people at Tottenham Hotspur “deserve much more” as the Italian tries to take the club back to the top tier of English football.

Conte has inherited a tough task at Spurs, who are no longer challenging for the top honours after several years of decline.

The Italian has spoken at length about the “important gap” the club has to bridge with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool Chelsea and Manchester United and how his side are currently “in the middle”.

He has looked forlorn in recent weeks as he saw his side lose a Carabao Cup semi-final to Chelsea over two legs, but he insists he is happy in the job and wants to bring the good times back to north London.

“You know very well that I signed a contract and we agreed, Tottenham and I, the length of the contract,” he said ahead of this weekend’s north London derby with Arsenal.

“I think was good for me to see the situation and for the club to understand the coach they’re going to work with.

“Now, I repeat, I’m enjoying my time in Tottenham. I found a fantastic atmosphere, a great stadium, a great training ground, our fans are incredible because they always back us from the start to the end, and I’m enjoying my time in Tottenham.

“For sure, we want and I want to improve the situation. I think all the people, we want and deserve much more than this. I decided to accept this job because to work in this environment, to work in a modern club is good I think for every coach.

“Then, as you know very well when you’re outside you can imagine the situation, no? Then, when you’re inside the situation, you can understand every aspect very well. Now, I repeat, it’s time to work.

“I made my evaluations about the situation, but now I think no words but facts. We have only to work to try to improve the situation that I have found here.”

For sure, we want and I want to improve the situation. I think all the people, we want and deserve much more than this.

Antonio Conte

Conte remains unbeaten in the Premier League but is being hurt by the absences of key players.

Eric Dier, Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Sergio Reguilon are all expected to miss the Gunners game while the club are checking on a Covid-19 case.

Conte has said it is a matter of “life” that Spurs recover their best players.

“About Eric Dier, he’s suffering a little problem. A little muscular problem,” he said.

“He’s not fit for the game against Arsenal. It’s a pity, I repeat. Now it’s important for us to play these three games before the international break and then to recover important players.

“For us, much more than other teams it’s very, very important to recover all the important players. Yeah, it’s life for us to recover these players.

“As you know very well, we have many, many injuries. And then there is always the Covid situation everyday, that you have to check.

“Sometimes you find a surprise. But we are preparing the game against Arsenal.”

