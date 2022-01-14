ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Brady Scott

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNhd7_0dlnhldK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJvQK_0dlnhldK00

The Columbus Crew signed goalkeeper Brady Scott for the 2022 MLS season, with options for 2023 and 2024.

The Crew selected Scott fourth overall in Stage 2 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

“We are pleased to welcome Brady to Columbus,” said Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “He gained valuable experience during his time in Germany, with the U.S. Youth National Team and within MLS, and we look forward to integrating him into to our goalkeeping corps.”

Scott, 22, signed with Nashville SC in August 2020 but did not appear in any matches prior to being taken by Austin FC in the 2020 MLS Expansion Draft in December of that year. He appeared in seven matches while on loan to the USL’s Memphis 901 FC during the 2021 season.

Scott began his professional career with German’s FC Koln in July 2017. He recorded five shutouts in 29 matches for FC Koln II and two shutouts in three matches for FC Koln’s Under-19 team. During the 2018 Concacaf U-20 Championship, Scott posted three shutouts and allowed just two goals in six matches.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
lagalaxy.com

LA Galaxy sign free agent goalkeeper Richard Sanchez

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022) – The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free agent goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 MLS regular season with a club option for 2023. Sanchez, 27, joins the Galaxy having played last...
MLS
thecharlottepost.com

Charlotte FC signs goalkeeper Adrián Zendejas on 2-year deal

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Adrián Zendejas (left) and goalkeeper coach Andy Quy work out at the team's first training session on Feb. 18. Zendejas signed a two-year deal as a free agent last week. Charlotte FC has added a fourth goalkeeper for its initial training camp roster. The club signed...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hagglund
Person
Tim Bezbatchenko
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay FC signs USL veteran Dallas Jaye as goalkeeper.

Monterey Bay FC signed a rising star to mind the net for the squad’s inaugural season. The soccer team announced that two-time USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year Dallas Jaye has joined the Union after a successful run in the USL’s second tier. Jaye helped lead Greenville Triumph FC to the 2019 title in that team’s first season, keeping 13 clean sheets.
MLS
sjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Earthquakes Sign Goalkeeper Matt Bersano to New Contract

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Matt Bersano to a contract for the 2022 Major League Soccer season with a club option for 2023. Bersano, 29, has been on the Quakes’ roster since 2017 and is among the longest...
MLS
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland

SEATTLE, WASH. – Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland to a two-year contract, with a club option for 2024. The 27-year-old returns for a third season in Seattle after a 2021 campaign that saw him play a key role for the Rave Green, making 15 regular-season starts and recording three shutouts. The signing of Cleveland gives Sounders FC three rostered goalkeepers (Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas) and brings the current roster to 25 players going into the 2022 campaign.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis 901 Fc#Goalkeeping#Nashville Sc#The Columbus Crew#Mls Re Entry Draft#Austin Fc#Mls Expansion Draft#Usl#German#Fc Koln Ii#Fc Koln#Under 19#Fc Cincinnati#Sounders#Colombian
CBS Boston

Arsenal Reportedly Make ‘Strong Bid’ For Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner

BOSTON (CBS) — New England Revolution goalkeeper has been on a rapid ascent in recent years, rising from an undrafted player in 2016 to the best keeper in MLS to becoming the potential starting goalkeeper for Team USA. Now, his career arc may be making another significant jump. According to Taylor Twellman, Arsenal have made a “strong bid” for Turner. 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022 The 27-year-old Turner has played 97 matches for the Revolution since 2018, earning Goalkeeper Of The Year honors in 2021. He was an All-Star in 2021, earning game MVP honors during his appearance. Turner also made his international debut in 2021, going 9-1-2 for Team USA and earning Best Goalkeeper and Best XI honors in the Concacaf Gold Cup.
MLS
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Crew start preseason training camp in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a little too cold for soccer in Columbus. Head coach Caleb Porter and the Columbus Crew will have their preseason in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Beyond remaining healthy, Porter hopes his team can remain flexible this preseason. The injury bug was a huge factor for the Crew last season as they were just one point shy of making the postseason.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

36K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy