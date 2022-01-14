Community Calendar

January 19

Owen County Caring Hands will meet at Sandy Arthur’s, 1580 Pottersville Rd, Spencer, from 9:00 am until noon. Anyone is welcome to join. Please join in cutting, stuffing and sewing items for those in need. Ability to sew is not required. Items go to hospitals, nursing homes, CASA, pregnancy centers, childrens’ homes and others. Donations of fabric and yarn are welcome. Contact Information: Sandy’s cell, 317-446-1346.

February 12

The Friends of the Library will hold their monthly book sale on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 am to 2 pm in the Community Room of the Owen County Library.

