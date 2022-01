We had a feeling, this morning when pre-market indexes once again looked ready for a rebound, that things might turn south at some point as the trading day progressed — and that it has done. In fact, it’s something we’ve seen growing into a near-term trend: a deep sell-off in the final hour of the regular session. The Dow lost -315 points, -0.90%; the Nasdaq was -1.30%, -186 points; the S&P 500 dropped -50 points to -1.11% and the beleaguered small-cap Russell 2000 was down another -1.88% — to a new 52-week LOW.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO