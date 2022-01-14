Spanish postmodernist architect Ricardo Bofill dies at 82

Earlier this month, Citigroup announced it would end its consumer banking operation in Mexico, splitting with the National Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banamex, and as Citibanamex since Citigroup’s 2001 purchase. As both parties eye potential buyers, the fate of the bank’s prestigious collection of Mexican art has become a matter of national importance.
Over the past few decades, Citibanamex, acting through its cultural foundation, has amassed some 2,000 artworks, spanning from the 18th century to today, and including oil paintings, watercolors, and works on paper. With a strong inclination toward Mexican artists and national themes, it is among the most...
