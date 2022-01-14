ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Spanish postmodernist architect Ricardo Bofill dies at 82

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 6 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, designer of dystopian monumental buildings, died on Friday, his assistant told Reuters. He was 82. During his six-decade long career,...

kfgo.com

Wallpaper*

Remembering Ricardo Bofill (1939 – 2022)

The Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill has died at the age of 82. Perhaps the country’s most acclaimed and best-known contemporary architect, Bofill’s long career saw him carve a distinctive personal path through the built environment, incorporating rich colours and abstract forms. His work frequently accommodated the physical or...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

RC House / Architects+CO

Text description provided by the architects. With a privileged view of the ponds and woods of Fazenda Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz, Sao Paulo, in Brazil, the Boa Vista RC house was designed to see the sun all day long in the leisure area. In the 950 m² of constructed area, the authorial design of architects Caio Bandeira and Tiago Martins, from Architects+Co, stands out.
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, the César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel recently finished filming “Moon Knight,”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Auction of Roman villa with Caravaggio mural draws no bids

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio failed to find a bidder in an auction Tuesday sparked by a dispute between its heirs. The sprawling Casino dell'Aurora will be put up for sale again in April, with the base price of 471 million euros ($534 million) lowered by about 20 percent, according to the notary involved in the sale. "Nobody took part in the auction," Camillo Verde told AFP, saying the next sale would take place on April 7 at 2:00pm Rome time. The residence of the noble Ludovisi Boncompagni family for hundreds of years, the 2,800-square-metre (30,000 square feet) Casino dell'Aurora is located in central Rome between the Via Veneto and the Spanish Steps.
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
ARTnews

Citibanamex’s Prestigious Art Collection is Up for Sale, Triggering Calls for it to Remain in Mexico

Earlier this month, Citigroup announced it would end its consumer banking operation in Mexico, splitting with the National Bank of Mexico, commonly known as Banamex, and as Citibanamex since Citigroup’s 2001 purchase. As both parties eye potential buyers, the fate of the bank’s prestigious collection of Mexican art has become a matter of national importance. Over the past few decades, Citibanamex, acting through its cultural foundation, has amassed some 2,000 artworks, spanning from the 18th century to today, and including oil paintings, watercolors, and works on paper. With a strong inclination toward Mexican artists and national themes, it is among the most...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Gaspard Ulliel death: French prime minister leads tributes to actor

Tributes have poured in for French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who has died aged 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps.Ulliel was involved in an incident yesterday (18 January) and subsequently admitted to hospital in “serious condition”, according to France Bleu. Shortly after, his death was confirmed by his agent.Authorities are currently investigating the incident to understand what happened.A number of tributes have been paid to Ulliel across social media. Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex tweeted: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Second child dies after Spanish bouncy castle accident

A four-year-old girl has become the second child to die of injuries sustained in last week's incident involving a bouncy castle near Valencia in Spain. The bouncy castle was thrown into the air by a strong gust of wind at a Christmas fair in Mislata on 4 January. An eight-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
IndieWire

‘La Fortuna’ Review: Stanley Tucci Stars in Treasure Drama That Sinks Under Its Own Weight

The opening shot of “La Fortuna” is a slow pan from the vast, starry night sky down to Stanley Tucci — as venture capitalist explorer Frank Wild — standing on the deck of a boat and smoking, one eye up to a sextant. For those precious seconds, it’s the greatest TV show this (or possibly any other) year. Add on the fact that Frank’s boat is in search of a vast, lost treasure on a sunken Spanish frigate not seen for two centuries and “La Fortuna” gets off to a rip-roaring start. Atlantis, Frank’s company designed to find underseas goodies and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Parallel Mothers’ Star Penélope Cruz On Working With Pedro Almodóvar And His Huge Influence On Her Career By “Pushing Me To Try To Become An Actress”

Penélope Cruz is running late. It’s lunchtime in Madrid, but she hasn’t had time to eat, so she excuses herself as she nibbles on a slice of jamón. “I need to eat something or my blood sugar goes down,” she says apologetically. Christmas is days away, but before she can even think about enjoying the break with her husband and two children there’s still a lot of work to do. In a few weeks’ time, her spy romp The 355 will hit screens, but more pressing is the U.S. release of Parallel Mothers, her seventh film with Spanish legend Pedro...
MOVIES
kfgo.com

Banorte analyzing possible buy of Citi’s Mexico consumer bank

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte is looking at whether to make an offer for Citigroup’s Mexican consumer banking unit, its chief executive said on Thursday. “We are starting an analysis of this opportunity, and if we find that a possible transaction adds value to...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Malaysia resumes ticket sales for quarantine-free travel to Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia has resumed ticket sales for air and land travel under a vaccinated travel lane programme with Singapore that had been suspended until Jan. 20 over Omicron coronavirus variant concerns, the health ministry said on Friday. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement said...
TRAVEL

