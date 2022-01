Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is the latest entry in the long-running Rainbow Six franchise. Originally announced as Rainbow Six Quarantine, Extraction pits the operators against alien invaders known as Archaeans. A cinematic cutscene shows these monstrosities spawning in New York City and destroying the Statue of Liberty. As they make their way out from the initial invasion site which leads to the ultimate collapse of society and alien infestation, the Rainbow Six Operators assemble to take care of business in this team-based multiplayer shooter. This may sound familiar to players who were around for a Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak event back in 2018. That event was the inspiration for Extraction, but the idea was taking that limited time event and building it into its own complete game with new environments and story.

