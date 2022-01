When I stepped onto Michael Nesmith’s tour bus in Huntington, New York, on Oct. 28, the first thing he did was offer me some weed. I politely declined, as I did every time we sat down together, and asked about his health. The subject had been on my mind ever since I saw him at tour rehearsals early the previous month and was startled to find him gaunt and pale, unable to stand for more than a minute or two at a time. “Don’t know,” Nesmith said between puffs on his vape pen. “Any health issues I have are trivial. And...

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO