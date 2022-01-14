ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With rules revised, Dwyer back in for state's annual park district conference

By Susan DeVilder
Star-Courier
 6 days ago

Park District Director Andy Dwyer is back in for the upcoming Illinois Association of Park Districts conference.

Dwyer had resigned himself to not being able to attend his first IAPD conference because of Chicago’s requirement demanding proof of vaccination to access indoor spaces,

But recently revised guidelines for the Illinois Association of Park District’s annual conference will allow Dwyer to attend after all.

On Thursday morning, he got the good news after a call from the top officer of the IAPD.

According to Dwyer, the association president told him that the guidelines had been changed and that Dwyer was now eligible to attend the conference being held in Chicago at the end of the month.

After learning about Chicago’s vaccine requirement and after reviewing information from the IAPD, Dwyer said he pulled his registration on Jan. 4, just two days before the IAPD announced the revised guidelines. Dwyer said he wasn’t informed.

“It’s really good news,” he said of the IAPD's decision, adding that he has re-registered and is happy to be attending.

Although certain events such as beverage hours and luncheons will be off limits to Dwyer, he will still be able to attend keynote speaker and vendor events.

The conference, “Soaring to New Heights 2022” is scheduled to take place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago from Jan. 27-29. Dwyer will attend the conference along with first-term Commissioner Paula Kapacinskas.

