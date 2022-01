On January 14, BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions Group, released a report showing that the global cryptocurrency funds achieved steep gains last year. This was attributed to the surge of crypto prices, led by Bitcoin and Ether amid strong institutional interest and greater acceptance from regulators across the world. The data showed results for about 39 funds, or less than 50% of the digital asset management firms, which BarclayHedge tracked. The data posted by the company indicated that funds focused on Bitcoin and other crypto assets have returned 138.1% for the year 2021. That followed record gains of 173% made in 2020, as cryptocurrency funds during that year benefited from extreme volatility that the Covid-19 pandemic caused across financial markets.

