Inside Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino’s Son’s NICU Stay After Birth: So ‘Scared’

Lauren and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bringing their baby home! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino documented their son Romeo’s NICU stay on the Thursday, January 13, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“A lot happening in tonight’s episode!” the New Jersey native, 37, captioned a clip via Instagram of herself crying in the car with Mike, 39, and Romeo, now 7 months. “We finally bring Romeo home after a two-week NICU stay.”

The reality stars welcomed their baby boy in May 2021 after previously suffering a miscarriage. The infant contracted a fever that required further hospitalization after his birth.

“I’m a little scared,” the new dad said in a confessional on the MTV show. “I’m not gonna lie.”

The New York native went on to tell his mom, Linda Sorrentino, that Lauren was “a wreck” and he was trying to keep “a strong front.”

Linda replied, “Well, that’s what you have to do. Because if she’s emotional and she is breaking down, you can’t do that.”

In a confessional of her own, Lauren gushed over her husband’s steady presence at the hospital. “When I needed to just cry, Mike just took over and handled everything,” the new mom said. “There’s not one other man in this world who is capable of doing that for our family.”

When Mike returned home to grab some items, Lauren called to tell him that Romeo could come home. “They said that, you know, everything is good,” the real estate agent explained over the phone. “He’s been good for however many days in a row now. He’s finished his course of antibiotics, and he’s ready to go.”

Lauren cried again in the car while driving Romeo to their house for the first time. “Look at that, honey,” Mike said while behind the wheel. “We did it, honey. All right.”

Earlier that same month, the duo’s costar Deena Cortese welcomed baby No. 2 with husband Chris Buckner.

“The Buckners are now officially a party of four,” the Couples Therapy alum, 35, captioned a family photo via Instagram with son Cameron, now 8 months, at the time. “He is such a little angel baby. Mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we’re bursting out with so much love. Our hearts are full! We can’t wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow.”

Cortese reflected on her second child’s arrival on Thursday’s episode, saying, “When I had Cameron, luckily, thank God, he was healthy. We were able to come home on time. It made me, like, sad that Mike and Lauren didn’t have that same experience. I just hope at this point that Romeo is gonna be home soon.”

