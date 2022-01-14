ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Hawk Wrestling Perfect at Cascade Thursday

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree more duals, three more wins for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team Thursday at Cascade. The Hawks rolled through Anamosa, North Cedar and the home Cougars. The night started with a win against Anamosa 54-30. Mid-Prairie posted victories in contested matches by Andrew Kaufman at 145lbs by fall, Dom Shively...

kciiradio.com

Twenty-Seven KCII Area Wrestlers Heading to Girls State Championships

Student-athletes from across the KCII-listening area are competing at the fourth annual Iowa High School Girls Wrestling Championships hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Washington is sending three students, 11 are representing Mid-Prairie, six Huskies are coming from Highland, six WACO Warriors are competing, and one wrestler...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week

This week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week is Mid-Prairie’s Carter Harmsen. The senior is averaging 20 points and 8 rebounds for the undefeated Golden Hawks. Congrats Carter!. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
FITNESS
Duxbury Clipper

Wrestling tough

As the Dragons entered a pivotal league match with Whitman-Hanson on Wednesday, they did so hoping that the competition itself wouldn’t put a damper on a memorable Senior Night ceremony. They knew they’d have a prime opportunity to win if they wrestled to their potential, and they wanted to...
WHITMAN, MA
kciiradio.com

Falcons Get Girls Game; Ravens Win Boys in Superconference Split Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven boys and girls basketball teams welcomed the Louisa-Muscatine Falcons to Hillcrest Union Tuesday night for a Superconference double dip. The Falcon girls won the opener 44-22. Hillcrest led 10-8 late in the first quarter but a six minute drought paired with a 16-2 L-M run put the Ravens down 23-12 at half. The L-M defense was again stingy in the third, holding the Ravens without a field goal for the first 11 minutes of the second half in building a lead as large as 25. Class 2A’s leading scorer Kaylee Corbin had a game high 16 points to lead the Falcons. Esther Hughes had nine to lead Hillcrest. The Ravens fall to 1-12 overall with the loss.
BASKETBALL
kciiradio.com

Demons, Golden Hawks and Warriors Appear in This Week’s AP Poll

Three KCII area boys basketball teams are carrying the local banner in this week’s Associated Press poll. The Washington Demons are ranked fourth in class 3A. The Demons have a 12-1 record, and winners of six straight including a 65-49 win over Keokuk and an 84-67 win against Davis County earlier this week. The Demons are back on the floor Friday when they travel to Mount Pleasant for the latest chapter of their rivalry with the Panthers.
BASKETBALL
kciiradio.com

Wolves Handle Huskies in Round Two Matchup

The second area meeting of the season played out a lot like the first on Monday, a pair of runaway Winfield-Mt. Union basketball victories over Southeast Iowa Super Conference foe Highland. The WMU girls held just a 25-22 lead at intermission, but a 26-14 close to the game allowed them...
BASKETBALL
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Girls Host Monticello in Makeup Thursday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk girls basketball team is on the court for a rare Thursday game tonight when the Monticello Panthers visit Tim Grady Gymnasium. This game was originally scheduled for January 15th but was postponed due to weather. The Hawks are 8-5 on the year, 8-4 in the River Valley after back to back wins including a 48-43 victory at Tipton Tuesday where Maddie Nonnenmann scored 23 points. Mid-Prairie scores 50 points per game and gives up 42 shooting 38% from the floor, 25% from three and 55% at the line to go with 30 rebounds, 13 assists, 13 steals and 13 turnovers per game. Nonnenmann leads Mid-Prairie at 16 points per game. Amara Jones has the team lead with five boards, four assists and four steals per night.
MONTICELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Girls Capture Season Sweep of Plainsmen, Boys Tripped Up

Having Belle Plaine’s number must be in the cards for the Keota girls’ basketball team this season, as the Eagles traveled to face the Plainsmen on Tuesday and they capped off a season sweep with a 38-32 victory. The Eagles defeated the Plainsmen at home 37-27 in November...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Sweep Tigers On Tuesday Road Trip

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk basketball teams rolled into Tipton Tuesday and took a pair of wins from the Tigers. The Golden Hawk girls held off a late Tiger charge to win 48-43. Mid-Prairie led 19-12 after the first and 33-25 at the break. The Golden Hawks would take an 11 point lead into the final quarter, but Tipton clamped down defensively, allowing just four Mid-Prairie points to pull within five before running out of time. The Golden Hawks had 13 steals in the game. Maddie Nonnenmann was the lone Hawk to hit double figures with 23 points. Amara Jones had eight points, six assists and five rebounds. The Golden Hawk girls are now 8-5 and have won back to back games.
TIPTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Hawks wrestle in quadrangular

BAXTER, Iowa — Woodward-Granger won two of three duals at a quadrangular Tuesday. W-G was a 69-12 winner over host Baxter and a 51-21 victor against AC/GC before falling to South Central Calhoun, 49-27. SCC topped AC/GC, 64-18, and Baxter, 65-15, with AC/GC a 48-24 winner over Baxter. James...
BAXTER, IA
kciiradio.com

Panthers Cruise By Lions Monday

The first of a back-to-back Southeast Iowa Super Conference doubleheader was Monday for the Lone Tree basketball teams and the Lions struggled to keep up with Pekin by being swept on the road. The Panther girls (4-8) had a methodical victory over the Lions by leading 14-8 after one and...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Travel to West Liberty With a Chance at History

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team is on the road tonight for their final dual meet of the season when they meet West Liberty, Wilton and Durant for a River Valley quad in West Liberty. The Golden Hawks enter action with a 12-7 overall record after sweeping three duals last week at Cascade against North Cedar, Anamosa and the Cougars. The school record for team dual victories in a season is 14. The Golden Hawks have two ranked wrestlers in their lineup with Cael Garvey No. 2 at 195lbs and Gannon Callahan at No. 12 at 285lbs in class 2A according to the latest poll from IAwrestle.com.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Bulldogs Pick Up Two Wins in Riverside

It was a tall task for the Highland basketball teams on Tuesday night in Riverside when they welcomed one of the Southeast Iowa Super Conference favorites in Mediapolis and the Bulldogs swept the doubleheader. The number 11th ranked in class 2A Bulldog girls (14-0, 11-0) showed why they are worthy...
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Wolves Roll Lions on the Road

It was a happy ride home for the Winfield-Mt. Union basketball squads on Tuesday when they showed out in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference battles at Lone Tree. It didn’t take long for the WMU girls to put a strangle hold on the game by racing out to a 13-3 lead after one, 36-10 advantage at half, and it never got any closer in a 65-21 final. The Wolves won the rebounding battle 43-26 and forced 26 Lion turnovers. Bradie Buffington collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Keetyn Townsley had 13 points, Keely Malone finished with 10, and Melina Oepping hauled in 17 boards. They improved to 14-2 overall and 11-1 in the SEISC, just behind Mediapolis’ 11-0 mark. Kasey Chown had an eight point and nine rebound outing for a Lion team that dropped to 5-10 and 2-7 in the conference.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks and Tigers Tangle Tuesday in Tipton

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams take the floor Tuesday when they travel to the Tipton Tigers for a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls come into the game with an overall record of 7-5, 7-4 in the RVC after last Tuesday’s 52-48 win over Durant on the road. The Hawks score 51 points per game and give up 42, shooting 38% from the field to go along with 31 rebounds, 13 assists and 14 turnovers per game. Individually, Mid-Prairie is led by Maddie Nonnenmann scoring 16 points per game. She and Amara Jones average five boards per contest, Jones is putting up four assists and three steals per night.
TIPTON, IA
fightinghawks.com

NOTES: Hawks Return Home to Host the Golden Eagles

* North Dakota return to the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center to host four home games in the next two weeks. The Fighting Hawks beat St. Thomas 66-55 on Saturday, Jan. 15 to improve to an overall record of 10-8 and a 4-3 conference record. * The Fighting Hawks had three...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kciiradio.com

Bailey’s Career Night Carries Washington in Win Over Davis County

Nights where the hoop looks as big as the ocean is what any shooter dreams of and it’s safe to say Tuesday was one of those nights for Washington’s Kasen Bailey. The senior splashed down a career high 39 points that helped push the Washington boys’ basketball team past Davis County 84-67 in a home non-conference bout last night.
WASHINGTON, IA
NBA

Golden State Warriors Expected to Register 400th Consecutive Sellout Thursday Night

With a capacity crowd of 18,064 expected to enter Chase Center as the Golden State Warriors take on the Indiana Pacers tomorrow, Thursday, January 20, the Warriors will register their 400th consecutive sellout, setting a new franchise record. The current sellout streak, which includes home regular and postseason games, started on December 18, 2012, against the then-New Orleans Hornets. The streak does not include games during the 2020-21 NBA season due to limited capacity crowds.
NBA

