Golden Hawk Wrestling Perfect at Cascade Thursday

It was a happy ride home for the Winfield-Mt. Union basketball squads on Tuesday when they showed out in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference battles at Lone Tree. It didn’t take long for the WMU girls to put a strangle hold on the game by racing out to a 13-3 lead after one, 36-10 advantage at half, and it never got any closer in a 65-21 final. The Wolves won the rebounding battle 43-26 and forced 26 Lion turnovers. Bradie Buffington collected 20 points and 10 rebounds. Keetyn Townsley had 13 points, Keely Malone finished with 10, and Melina Oepping hauled in 17 boards. They improved to 14-2 overall and 11-1 in the SEISC, just behind Mediapolis’ 11-0 mark. Kasey Chown had an eight point and nine rebound outing for a Lion team that dropped to 5-10 and 2-7 in the conference.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO