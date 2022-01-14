ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Week contest: Crying foul

By The Week Staff
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week's question: The Wall Street Journal reports that stressed-out Americans' use of foul language has exploded during the pandemic, partly because Zoom calls from home encouraged more casual conversation. If...

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Eastern Time
KPEL 96.5

Parents of L.J. Alleman Students Facing Expulsion Cry Foul Over Photo of Teachers Making ‘Gun Gestures’

The controversy surrounding a viral TikTok trend that has more than 20 L.J. Alleman students facing expulsion just took another interesting turn. Parents of the students believe that the discipline over alleged videos that are centered around popular TikTok trends ('Who Want Smoke' and 'Spinback Werk' challenges) was overblown and while their children should face consequences based on their actions "the punishment needs to fit the crime."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
arbus.com

Chosen by Jane: A Rallying Cry for Excellent Arts Education

“Learning about and exposure to the arts should begin at an early age. In Jacksonville, we are immensely fortunate to have two centers of learning—Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and LaVilla School of the Arts—which bring that education and exposure to more than 2,500 young people every year, as well as to thousands of adults through their public programs and events.” ~ Preston Haskell.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BlogHer

Paid Instagram Subscriptions, Free LinkedIn Courses & More Social News

This week, the trending headlines are all about money; ways to save it, and ways to earn it. For a lot of creators and entrepreneurs, online courses are integral to picking up new skills. And when these resources are free, like LinkedIn’s new courses, it means the money that would’ve gone toward education can be allocated to more urgent business matters. At the same time, money-making opportunities on social media are always popping up. Keep reading for the 411 on what Instagram and Meta are working on now. Instagram is Testing Paid Subscriptions for Creators Back in 2020, Facebook launched a Subscriptions feature,...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Infamous Russian Number Station UVB-76 Begins Sending Strange Messages

The infamous Russian number station UVB-76, thought to be a tool of the Russian state to communicate with agents, has begun broadcasting strange messages, including several memes and the song Gangnam Style. Number stations are the kind of thing you stumble across on Reddit late at night, have a listen,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
WWE
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
HEALTH
Classic Rock 105.1

Parents of L.J. Alleman Students Facing Expulsion Cry Foul Over Photo of Teachers Making ‘Gun Gestures’

The controversy surrounding a viral TikTok trend that has more than 20 L.J. Alleman students facing expulsion just took another interesting turn. Parents of the students believe that the discipline over alleged videos that are centered around popular TikTok trends ('Who Want Smoke' and 'Spinback Werk' challenges) was overblown and while their children should face consequences based on their actions "the punishment needs to fit the crime."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Parents of L.J. Alleman Students Facing Expulsion Cry Foul Over Photo of Teachers Making ‘Gun Gestures’

The controversy surrounding a viral TikTok trend that has more than 20 L.J. Alleman students facing expulsion just took another interesting turn. Parents of the students believe that the discipline over alleged videos that are centered around popular TikTok trends ('Who Want Smoke' and 'Spinback Werk' challenges) was overblown and while their children should face consequences based on their actions "the punishment needs to fit the crime."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy