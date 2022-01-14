KCII Christmas Cash Call Grand Prize Winner Revealed

A Fairfield-based film production company is making the rounds at area festivals with its local historical submissions. Non-profit education organization Fair Field Productions has been selected for the Oneota Film Festival taking place this March in Decorah. The film “A Place to Grow” is the third installment in an eight-part historical film series that highlights the history of southeast Iowa. This film focuses on the agriculture of Jefferson County and received eight awards at the Iowa Motion Picture Association’s awards ceremony in 2020 including best documentary of the year. Director and producer of the film series Dick DeAngelis says that it’s an honor to continue to receive recognition for the film and be a part of the Oneota Film Festival. He expresses his thoughts on the process leading up to this, “We’ve got really wonderful, talented people who are contributing to this in such a powerful way that it just puts together a very compelling story about our history. But the Oneota Film Festival, it’s pretty exciting because it’s really quite a prestigious film festival. Something that we are very happy about. We have been in consideration other times but not selected for other films. I think it just goes to show that our team is putting together a better and better quality product every single time.”

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO