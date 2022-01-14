KCII Christmas Cash Call Grand Prize Winner Revealed

The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced the recipient of the 2022 Greenfield Prize: composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón. The Puerto Rico-born artist, who lives and works in Brooklyn, received the good news via a Zoom meeting with Hermitage supporters, media and others. The prize includes a $30,000 commission and a six-week residency at the retreat’s historic beachfront property on Manasota Key. And, true to the tradition of these announcements, it came as a welcome surprise, one that had Negrón responding emotionally with gratitude and a tear or two. “It’s my first time crying on Zoom,” she said.
