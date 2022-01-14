ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

New Albany politician Warren Nash dies

By John Boyle
WFPL
WFPL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7Dfy_0dlncNSx00 Longtime Southern Indiana politician Warren Nash died on Wednesday.

Nash spent five decades in public service in Floyd County. He was mayor of New Albany from 1971 to 1975 and served as Floyd County Democratic Party Chair for 12 years. He also spent time as Floyd County Assessor and a member of several local boards, including the New Albany Board of Public Works and the Indiana Real Estate Commission.

Current Democratic Chair Adam Dickey said Nash was a “giant” in Southern Indiana politics.

“As someone who was a good friend, I and others turned to Warren often for advice and counsel,” Dickey said. “And it’s a hard day to kind of wake up and know that influence is just not there today.”

Dickey said Nash was “fiercely passionate” about his political work, New Albany and the people who call it home.

“This was the guy who would work like heck to make sure that his candidate in the election won, and then that night would be at the New Albany basketball game to cheer on the home team,” Dickey said. “Just an extraordinary individual.”

New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a statement Nash was a compassionate man who worked to make the city “safe, more clean and more friendly to everyone.”

“I have never met a man more even-tempered,” Gahan said. “As an official, he used this gift to battle poverty and other complex social issues for decades. He was the first to come to the aid of those in need, and you could count on him to bring compassion to every conflict.”

Nash was 85 years old.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Kentucky Basketball
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Albany, IN
State
Indiana State
Floyd County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Basketball
New Albany, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Real Estate#Southern#Democratic#Donate To
WFPL

Beshear officials, lawmakers debate budget and federal relief

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration is still making the case for the legislature to take up his budget plan, though Republican lawmakers are poised to go their own way. Beshear has proposed using record-high budget surpluses and infusions of cash from the federal government to spend on hero pay for workers during the pandemic, education and raises for state employees.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy