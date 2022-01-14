ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland School Board Approves Dropout Prevention Funding Request

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 6 days ago

The Highland School Board approved a resolution for a funding request for their At Risk/Dropout Prevention program during their regular meeting Monday. Superintendent Ken Crawford says the district is asking the state for an allocation of $193,000 through the state’s Modified Supplemental Amount for...

