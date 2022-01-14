Police Searching For 2 Men In Stabbings On Jackson CTA Platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Saint Charles Friday morning.
Authorities said around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at a BMO Harris Bank located 300 S. Randall Rd. The offenders presented a note demanding funds and displayed two handguns and another long gun.
One of the offenders is described as a Black male, 5’6” to 5’10”, thin to medium build, wearing all black, and observed with a light blue garbage bag and black handgun.
The second offender is described as Light-complexioned Black or Hispanic male, 5’6” to 5’8, medium build, wearing gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black jacket. Also observed with a black handgun.
The third offender is described as Light-complexioned Black or Hispanic male, 6’1”, medium build, wearing black pants with white on the side and a black hooded sweatshirt, and observed with a lime green and black bag and a long gun.
No one is in custody. Anyone with information can report tips via 312-421-6700, or at tips.fbi.gov.
Comments / 0