Police Searching For 2 Men In Stabbings On Jackson CTA Platform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Jessica Covington, was returning home from her own baby shower when she was shot multiple times on Palmetto Street in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood in November 2021. Police say the car pictured below is the car that was used by the shooters. It’s described as a 1999 to 2004 Cadillac Seville, light in color with distinct black trim. Investigators say the car was in the area about 10 minutes before the shooting and was last seen driving off on Tabor Road, towards Adams Avenue following the shooting. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO