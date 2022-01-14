Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:35:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway HEAVY RAIN WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS LATE WEEK IN UPPER LYNN CANAL An atmospheric river late this week into the weekend will bring warming temperatures, rising snow levels, the potential for accumulating snow changing to heavy rain, and the possibility of flooding. Please review the Flood Watch now in effect for Upper Lynn Canal. A short break in the weather is possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening before heavy precipitation moves in Thursday night. Precipitation will be mainly rain at sea level. Precipitation begins as snow along the highways near the border and will hang on longer along the South Klondike Highway. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible from Thursday night through Saturday night. Snowfall amounts of 6 inches are possible out the Haines highway and up to 12 inches at White Pass with lower amounts at lower elevations. Snow levels are forecast to rise to around 2,500 feet or higher which could lead to a melting mountain snowpack and introduce some nuisance flooding concerns. Rain at White Pass is not out of the question. Rain over deep snow on top of structures and rooftops could challenge load limits across Upper Lynn Canal. Please stay tuned to local updates should further flood bulletins be issued.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO