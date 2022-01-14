Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Calcasieu A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calcasieu Parish through 730 PM CST At 705 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westlake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Buhler, Lebleu Settlement, Gillis and Carlyss. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 20 and 42. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 10 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
