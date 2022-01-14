ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-14 14:24:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 10:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches along with rapidly falling temperatures to near freezing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central and south central Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Calcasieu A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calcasieu Parish through 730 PM CST At 705 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westlake, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Buhler, Lebleu Settlement, Gillis and Carlyss. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 20 and 42. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 10 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.   The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.  Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 20:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain in Juneau and Gustavus. Additional snow accumulation of up to 2 inches. Total ice accumulation less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Juneau and Gustavus. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Juneau and Gustavus have reported around 3 to 5 inches of new snow. Snow rates have diminished across the area but periods of freezing rain have been reported. Snow expected to mix with freezing rain overnight.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 14:35:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway HEAVY RAIN WITH RISING SNOW LEVELS LATE WEEK IN UPPER LYNN CANAL An atmospheric river late this week into the weekend will bring warming temperatures, rising snow levels, the potential for accumulating snow changing to heavy rain, and the possibility of flooding. Please review the Flood Watch now in effect for Upper Lynn Canal. A short break in the weather is possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening before heavy precipitation moves in Thursday night. Precipitation will be mainly rain at sea level. Precipitation begins as snow along the highways near the border and will hang on longer along the South Klondike Highway. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches are possible from Thursday night through Saturday night. Snowfall amounts of 6 inches are possible out the Haines highway and up to 12 inches at White Pass with lower amounts at lower elevations. Snow levels are forecast to rise to around 2,500 feet or higher which could lead to a melting mountain snowpack and introduce some nuisance flooding concerns. Rain at White Pass is not out of the question. Rain over deep snow on top of structures and rooftops could challenge load limits across Upper Lynn Canal. Please stay tuned to local updates should further flood bulletins be issued.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 06:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-22 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, northern inner channels. This includes the cities of Skagway And Haines. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas. Extensive street flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible along with rising freezing level near 2500 feet.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

