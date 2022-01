Well over a million people in the UK are suffering from long Covid – the highest number since estimates began – with symptoms including fatigue, loss of smell and difficulty concentrating. Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests around 1.3 million people in the UK (2 per cent of the population, or one in 50) continues to be affected by the condition after becoming infected with coronavirus. The figure includes more than half a million people who first had the virus, or suspected they had it, at least a year ago, suggesting long Covid can last many...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO