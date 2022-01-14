NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl National Team Day 1 Practice Recap

Tropical Bowl National Team Day 1 Practice Recap

Following a strong defensive performance from the American team, the National team offense looked to provide more juice offensively, and they surely did. A good number of defenders thrived, and overall, it was a very evenly matched practice session and highly competitive. Here are some of the best performers:

Allan George, Cornerback, Vanderbilt

One of the most impressive prospects of the day, George showed his ability to play as a complete corner. No one could separate from his sticky coverage and he also showed tackling ability in 11-on-11. After practice, when speaking with George, he stated: “I thought today was a great learning experience. I learned so much regarding new play calls and schemes and had fun flying around and making plays”

Omari Alexander, Cornerback, Western Kentucky

A physical corner with ball skills, Alexander showed shut-down ability in his coverage and repeatedly had pass breakups. He showed good recovery speed and matched up well against multiple body types and playstyles.

Derek Schweiger, Offensive Lineman, Iowa State

Schweiger was outstanding and by far one of the best linemen. He repeatedly showed a great anchor in one-on-ones and was tenacious with a strong drive in the run game. Plenty of defensive linemen managed success elsewhere, but were stonewalled by Schweiger.

Drew Plitt, Quarterback, Ball State

Plitt was the best overall quarterback at practice and had multiple pinpoint passes. He showed great touch on layered throws and hit an opposite hash corner route pass that amazed scouts and coaches. When speaking with Plitt after practice, he said: “It was definitely different being out there with guys you haven’t played with. After getting in rhythm, I just had fun and thought the competitive nature was great amongst the offense and defense.”

Al McKeller, Running Back, Northwest Missouri State

McKeller was a great all-around weapon at practice. He showed competent hands in one-on-ones and was an extremely physical runner in 11-on-11. When speaking with McKeller, he said: “Today was a little unorganized, not by the coaches but more so the ability of us to get lined up and play fast. When we fix that, we will be hard to stop.”

Even with abnormally cold conditions, the temperature on the field was hot as both times had a fiery demeanor and backed down from no one. Seeing many skills translate across drills to the team was impressive, especially from the quarterbacks and receivers. It was a defense that was hungry and wanted to get after it. Look for an even better overall practice next time up.

