F&W: Smelt in the kitchen, Conservation Camp, walk in the woods

My dog, Hatch, and I frequently walk the trails of a state park near my house. A leash is required in the park, but many dog owners ignore this rule and allow their dogs to bound ahead. Not all of these dogs are well-socialized, and we’ve faced aggressive, unleashed dogs on the trails. I carry a walking stick in case I need to fend off an attacking dog – something that hasn’t happened yet, though it’s come close once or twice. Please help me make other dog owners aware that off-leash dogs can make other dogs, and humans, quite nervous. Keeping dogs on leash will help avoid a confrontation, fight or injury. – Doug S., Stoneham, Massachusetts.
