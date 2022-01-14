F&W: Smelt in the kitchen, Conservation Camp, walk in the woods

There are only so many things you can do during a global pandemic while staying both safe and sane, and one of them is going on a walk. If you happen to be on campus, then you have the absolute delight of having the Crum Woods right next door! I can’t believe how insanely late I am to the game. I’m a Junior and I’ve never fully taken advantage of having an entire forest right next to campus until now! While I was back home, my mom and I would try and go out walking once every day. It’s a great new habit I’ve adopted and I really wanted to keep it up when I went back to Swat and then it hit me. The IDEAL walking spot is right next to my dorm. There are so many things you can do while walking in the Crum Woods and these are just a few of my favorites.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO