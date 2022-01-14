ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F&W: Smelt in the kitchen, Conservation Camp, walk in the woods

 6 days ago

Join the Vermont Wild Kitchen via Facebook Live with Ali Thomas and Charlee Drury of Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Kate Spring of Good Heart Farmstead L3C where they will demonstrate some...

In Canastota, Great Swamp Conservancy offers guided walk

CANASTOTA — The Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N. Main St., will hold a free, hour-long guided trail walk on Monday, Jan. 17, for individuals of all ages. The walk will provide a "great chance for some exercise and to see what is out on the trails," the conservation and educational organization said. "Kids have the day off so get out and connect with nature."
CANASTOTA, NY
Macon County Conservation District offering Glowing Moon Mini-Camp Kits at Rock Springs

January 14, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District is offering pre-packaged MiniCamp Nature Kits to enjoy in the comfort of your own home, as your schedule allows. These pre-packaged kits contain activities, games and crafts exploring each camp theme. January's Mini-Camp Nature Kit theme is Glowing Moon. Shine a light onto the secrets of the moon and the animals who venture out after dark.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Conservation conversation

The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series is virtual for 2021-22 and the third virtual lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:45 p.m. This week, Ken Ramirez, representing Karen Pryor Clicker Training, will discuss "Conservation Connection: Training to Save Wildlife." Zoo updates and information will begin at 6:45 p.m., with the lecture starting promptly at 7 p.m. The lecture is free.
ANIMALS
NH Winter: A walk in the woods at Tin Mountain offers the best of winter

ENJOYING NATURE in the winter months doesn't have to be a daunting endeavor like ascending a 4,000-foot-peak or careening down a double black diamond ski trail. Often, winter's beauty is best enjoyed by simply walking in the woods. With more than 300 acres of conservation land, Tin Mountain...
LIFESTYLE
State
Vermont State
A walk through winter woods with Mahomet Public Library

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — You may be able to recognize a tree by its leaves, but can you recognize a tree when it's bark naked? Mahomet Public Library is inviting the public to go on a walk through the winter woods on Jan. 22. Officials said this will allow people to have a closer look […]
MAHOMET, IL
Snapshot: Dog walk at Woodstock Land Conservancy

Elli Michaels of Saugerties, N.Y., walks her dog, 4-year-old Irish Setter Winslow, at the Thorn Preserve on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The preserve is owned and operated by the Catskill Center in partnership with the Woodstock Land Conservancy and is located on John Joy Road in Woodstock, N.Y.
WOODSTOCK, NY
Audubon Vermont taps Jillian Liner as director of conservation

Jillian Liner, former director of conservation at Audubon New York, has accepted the director of conservation job at Audubon Vermont. Liner has ties to Vermont, having earned her master's degree at the University of Vermont. "This change is a wonderful chance to return to and help protect...
VERMONT STATE
Off-leash dogs bane of his walks in woods

My dog, Hatch, and I frequently walk the trails of a state park near my house. A leash is required in the park, but many dog owners ignore this rule and allow their dogs to bound ahead. Not all of these dogs are well-socialized, and we've faced aggressive, unleashed dogs on the trails. I carry a walking stick in case I need to fend off an attacking dog – something that hasn't happened yet, though it's come close once or twice. Please help me make other dog owners aware that off-leash dogs can make other dogs, and humans, quite nervous. Keeping dogs on leash will help avoid a confrontation, fight or injury. – Doug S., Stoneham, Massachusetts.
PETS
Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District has scholarships for Camp Canopy

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is now offering scholarship funding for the 2022 Camp Canopy, held June 12-17 at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County. Founded in 1950 and formerly known as Ohio Forestry & Wildlife Conservation Camp, Camp Canopy is where high school students go to discover forestry, wildlife, and adventure. While staying true to its natural resource focus and traditional summer camp experience, Camp Canopy offers exciting challenges along with relevant forestry issues and research, according to a news release.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
Dog walking restrictions in place for the Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The winter weather is causing restrictions on where you can take your dog in the Wood River Valley. The BLM Shoshone Field Office and Blaine County officials have issued restrictions on trails going uphill in Old Cutters Park, as well as Olympia Gulch.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
6,500 acres of forestland protected in Central Vermont

Over 6,500 acres of Vermont forest protected for forestry, wildlife, climate, and public access. Project is part of a larger effort to save 15,000 acres of forest in Central Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Land Trust and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation have conserved more than...
VERMONT STATE
The Joy of Taking a Walk in the Crum Woods

There are only so many things you can do during a global pandemic while staying both safe and sane, and one of them is going on a walk. If you happen to be on campus, then you have the absolute delight of having the Crum Woods right next door! I can't believe how insanely late I am to the game. I'm a Junior and I've never fully taken advantage of having an entire forest right next to campus until now! While I was back home, my mom and I would try and go out walking once every day. It's a great new habit I've adopted and I really wanted to keep it up when I went back to Swat and then it hit me. The IDEAL walking spot is right next to my dorm. There are so many things you can do while walking in the Crum Woods and these are just a few of my favorites.
SWARTHMORE, PA
