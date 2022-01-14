ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Biggest TikTok Sensation Is a Dad Who Works for the Electric Company

InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ym70f_0dlnY0Ap00
Sherman Thomas

A 40-year-old father of seven, ComEd area operator and union chairman: It’s not the typical CV for a TikTok sensation, yet that’s a fairly precise — if not exhaustive — description of Sherman “Dilla” Thomas.

In one- to two-minute videos, 6figga_dilla drops history lessons about Chicagoland, from how each neighborhood got its name to the history of dibs (the famed Chicago winter parking system) to current events like this summer when the Chicago Sky won Chicago’s first WNBA title. He only started posting 14 months ago, but since then, Thomas’s videos have amassed over eight million views on TikTok — numbers that have attracted the attention of Netflix, who came knocking very recently, offering Dilla the opportunity to pitch a scripted show set in Chicago. Details are vague (and progress is currently underway) on a pilot script. The historical fiction series would follow a Chicagoan for an eight-episode arc as they live through a key Chicago event.

Born and raised on the South Side, the Auburn Gresham resident and self-taught historian set out to highlight some of the city’s most powerful stories on the famed video app after noticing how #Chicago videos on TikTok showcased food, drill music, “or how you can catch them bullets in these Chi Town streets.” His warm, easy delivery is part of what keeps you coming back: Referring to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, the first non-indigenous settler in Chicago — and a Black man — Thomas says “the brother owned everything from the mouth of the Chicago River to Chicago Avenue.”

At a time when so much of the national conversation around Chicago centers around violence, Thomas’s work is a balm. Who else could we trust to offer hard proof that Chicago is truly one of America’s greatest cities?

Below, we catch up with Thomas on his sudden fame and his lifelong love affair with the city he calls home.

@6figga_dilla

Chicago’s diagonal streets. #chicago #chitown #chicagohistory #fyp #greenscreensticker

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery – Dante9k Remix – David Snell

InsideHook: Your rise has been meteoric. You’ve been featured on the The Today Show, Chicago Tonight, all the local network news stations, and written up in Chicago Sun Times, Chicago Tribune and Chicago Defender. What’s the goal with interviews like this?

Sherman “Dilla” Thomas: I take being a historian very seriously. Because of how I’m disseminating history, it kind of teeters on the influencer side a little, which I guess in 2021 is a compliment, but the historian is a permanent figure. When people are through with TikTok, they are still going to consider me a Chicago historian.

People treat places based on what they know about the place. So everywhere you look, when you think about Chicago’s South and West Side, you hear it’s crime-ridden, gang-infested — that’s partly why people act the way they act in those places. And so I want to do a better job of saying, “Hey, you could be anything” and showing real examples of the spaces we’re from.

I run into so many Chicagoans that go to a certain school and they can’t tell me anything about the person that the school is named after. It ain’t just Isaiah Thomas from the West Side, there were really big political movers and shakers! At one point, the West Side – Garfield Park and North Lawndale – was one of the strongest Democratic political precincts in the country. If people knew the power those spaces had … they changed national elections — and they still can. People just don’t know that.

@6figga_dilla

Chicago Race “Riot” of 1919. A sad chapter of #Chicagohistory #Chitown fyp. Come take my tour, you can find me on Eventbrite. “Tours by Dilla” 💯🙏🏿

♬ original sound – S. Dilla Thomas

What’s the story behind your TikTok handle?

My mom gave me the nickname Dilla because she said I could sell her anything, “like a used car dilla.” My dad was a legend — Vietnam veteran, homicide detective with the Chicago Police Department, security detail for Harold Washington, Eugene Sawyer, and Carol Moseley Braun – and I’m trying to chase his legacy. When I hit six figures at ComEd, I went directly to the cemetery. I was so proud to talk to my dad because he never made six figures in his life. That’s 6figga_dilla.

There’ve been some amazing profiles on you, this one from Block Club Chicago is my favorite that gets into your past, but let’s talk about where you’re going. You were on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently and outlined your plan to offer tours of some of Chicago’s financially neglected areas. What’s the goal?

I want to be Chicago’s next cultural historian. I want to run a not-for-profit, and I want to spend the rest of my life changing the narrative.

I have a tour company, Chicago Mahogany tours. We did tours this summer and were pretty successful. I have applied for not-for-profit status, but that takes time. My goal is to take the profits from tours, get my own tour bus, and then work with not-for-profit organizations and local schools taking kids from these underserved areas on neighborhood tours. I don’t think every person that takes a history tour is going to want to change the world after, but conversations promote change.

None of this is about money. I’m not looking to get rich off it. I’m looking to change spaces so my kids can have the childhood I hear everybody has in other parts [of the city].

Why is Chicago the greatest city in the world?

Because we’re America’s baby! Everybody else was a thing before America. New York was New York before we had the Constitution. Even the cities that come immediately after [ratification] are still versions of another place, like St. Louis or New Jersey, they’re all [referencing] something else. Chicago’s got an American name – “Chicago” is a Native American word for smelly onions – we’re named for the place that we are. America was still up in arms with Britain, but after we won the War of 1812, we were like, “This America thing is gonna work.” Chicago was the first major city born after that moment, so I call it America’s baby – and you spoil your baby, that’s why all the cool stuff comes from here.

We invented park district field houses, the assembly line – it was the dis-assembly [of animals] in the stockyards that gave Henry Ford the idea to put things in a line. The car radio comes from here. [Skyscrapers, soap operas, the catcher’s mitt, roller derby, softball, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Harlem GlobeTrotters], even down to Butterfingers candy bars. It’s endless.

Comments / 27

Desiree Boyden
5d ago

hay hon keep going u will make the city of Chicago blow up with Love and being there for the kids thats awesome we all need more people ❤ like u.keep up the love

Reply
13
sirvaria heard
5d ago

don't know you personally but I admire you from afar..I've lived in Chicago for over seventy years..have raised 2 sons thru some terrible times..but their still standing..I am proud of you..please,keep up the good work and the much needed knowledge..hopefully other young black men will follow in your foot steps!!

Reply
5
the ringer
5d ago

Saw the interview with him on channel 9 Chicago. Seems like a really good guy and I wish him well!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
InsideHook

Crypto Group Buys Rare Copy of “Dune” Book for 100 Times Its Value in Weird NFT Plot

If I buy a copy of Dune, I do not own a copyright on it. It’s a very simple concept to understand, but seemingly lost on a bunch of crypto buyers who recently paid $3 million at a Christie’s auction for a copy of a book about Alejandro Jodorowsky’s failed attempt to make his film version of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi tome Dune in the 1970s. That was far, far over the asking price.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

Review: WhistlePig Just Launched a Booze-Free Aged Rye

What we’re drinking: WhistlePig PiggyBack Devil’s Slide, the world’s “best and first 100% rye aged non-whiskey”. Where it’s from: WhistlePig is an adventurous, award-winning Vermont distiller that offers farm-to-bottle ryes and blended whiskeys, formerly under the tutelage of whiskey legend Dave Pickerell. We’ve profiled them several times before.
DRINKS
InsideHook

A Massive Black Diamond Is Heading to Auction Next Month

Sometimes, diamonds can surprise you. This is especially true when it comes to black diamonds, a distinctive variety of gem that may or may not hail from outer space. If you’ve ever been curious about what a 555.55-carat black diamond looks like, well, you’re in luck. A stone fitting precisely that description, and known as “The Enigma,” is heading to Los Angeles as part of a high-profile auction.
MUSIC
InsideHook

The DC Dad Who Built a Puzzle Empire From His Living Room

Puzzle maker Matthew Goins has a dream that someday, maybe 15 or 20 years from now, he’s going to meet a young Black woman who tells him that she was inspired to become a doctor because of the “Future Doctor” puzzles he created. Maybe it’s a young Black man who became a chef, also because of his puzzles.
HOBBIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Sawyer
Person
Henry Ford
Person
Isaiah Thomas
InsideHook

What Goes Into a Book Collection Worth Eight Figures?

In June of 2018, bookseller William Reese died at the age of 62. Reese was best known for his work as an antiquarian bookseller and as an expert in the field of rare books. Upon hearing the news of his death, Yale’s Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library memorialized him as “an extraordinary friend and collaborator with the library” and hailed his work as “a bookseller, collector, advisor, and supporter.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

Can Tunnels Used by the Transcontinental Railroad Be Saved?

Throughout much of the 1860s, a host of workers were immersed in a seemingly impossible task: clearing a path for the Transcontinental Railroad to make its way across the United States. The workers, including thousands of Chinese immigrants, accomplished what were at the time marvels of engineering — including digging tunnels without the use of dynamite or something similar.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Chicago River#Comed Area#The Chicago Sky#Chicagoan
InsideHook

So Did Robert Pattinson Get in Shape to Play Batman or Not?

After a good 20 months of speculation, Batman fans can finally breathe easy. It appears that Robert Pattinson did indeed train for his debut as the Dark Knight. Back in May of 2020, during an interview with GQ, Pattinson admitted that while costar Zoë Kravitz (who plays Catwoman in The Batman) was exercising “five days a week,” he was “barely doing anything.” He alluded to an untouched Bosu ball in the corner of his London apartment, and gave the publication a juicy take on the literal modern arms race amongst male actors.
MOVIES
InsideHook

Still Sleeping on Crocs? This Sale Should Change That.

The pandemic continues to shape our lives in ways unforeseen, but rare moments exist when it does so for the better. Take Crocs, for instance — launched in 2002 as a boat-shoe brand, the squishy, rubbery, sandal/shoe was the butt of all jokes, sooner worthy of an internet meme than space on a shoe rack. And yet, as we continue to embrace really comfy footwear in these trying times, Crocs have become something of a pandemic footwear mainstay.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

The England Coast Path Offers a Stunning Outdoor Experience

Have you ever walked around the coastline of a country? Admittedly, this is not an easy task, and there few nations out there that even have such a trail system in place. When it comes to England, however, such a trail is in the process of coming together, and should be completed later this year. Several sections of the England Coast Path are already open — and the result is something that makes for stunning vistas and full immersion in the landscape.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Netflix
InsideHook

How to Make an Ice Bar, The Winter Sanctuary Every Backyard Needs

Last winter, people set up smokeless bonfire pits, erected towering patio heaters and bought those pocket hand warmers by the box at Costco. In the face of pandemic-induced tragedy, there seemed to be an equal and opposite well of resourcefulness. If people couldn’t gather inside safely, by Jove they were going to gather outside, freezing temperatures be damned!
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

Shop Hyperlite Mountain Gear’s Only Sitewide Sale of the Year

When you’re tired of bells and whistles, nonessential features and the latest strange trends, Hyperlite Mountain Gear is sure to be your go-to label for all things outdoors. The Maine-based outfitter, now in its twelfth year, embraces simple designs that have come to define its award-winning packs, shelters and accessories.
SHOPPING
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy