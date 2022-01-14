ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Over $60 million in affordable, special needs housing loans coming to Virginia

By Tyler Thrasher
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DGvu_0dlnXzSK00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over $60 million in affordable and special needs housing loans for 42 projects across the commonwealth have been announced by Governor Ralph Northam.

Sen. Kaine highlights importance of voting rights

The funding will be used to create or preserve 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. It will improve access to energy efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units, according to the office of the governor.

“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians.”

Click here to read the full release from the governor’s office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Loudoun County approves plastic bag tax

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new plastic bag tax is going into effect in the D.C. region. Now added to the growing list of counties taxing bags, Loudoun County, Va. The tax will add five cents to your total for each disposable plastic bag used, starting July 1. Loudoun County leaders hope the move […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Hagerstown will soon offer more electronic payment options for bills

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is working to make paying your bills much easier. There will be different ways to make payments, including Venmo, PayPal and Apple Pay. City officials said that the idea is to modernize the way people pay on social media. However, there currently is not any information on […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
City
Richmond, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WDVM 25

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests. “While many families have […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDVM 25

Maryland extends tax deadline for taxpayers facing financial difficulties

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Tax season is here, and Maryland is making some changes to help taxpayers who could be facing financial struggles. Comptroller Peter Franchot announced a three-month filing and payment extension for individuals and businesses who file for 2021. Those who are facing difficulties getting their taxes together will have until July 15th […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
WDVM 25

Fairfax County Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2022-23 proposed

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand of Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has proposed a budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 that is based on the division’s legacy of academic success through public education. FCPS is committed to moving forward into a bright future that focuses on student performance and the appreciation […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Loudoun County Schools supporting mask mandate, suspending staff testing and vaccine requirement

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board voted to support the existing mask mandate but suspended staff testing and vaccine requirements on Tuesday night. The COVID mitigation efforts were recommended to be continued by LCPS Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler. LCPS staff will no longer have to undergo testing and vaccine mandates. Employees who […]
ASHBURN, VA
WDVM 25

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags. The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle […]
MIDDLETOWN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Washington Dc#Energy Efficiency#Commonwealth#Virginians
WDVM 25

Maryland Gov. Hogan presenting 2023 FY budget

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented the fiscal year 2023 budget on Wednesday, focusing on tax relief, education investments and relief for underserved Marylanders. Approximately $3.6 billion went towards Rainy Day Funds as a tax relief for Maryland working families and retirees. Gov. Hogan dedicated $8.15 billion for education on a k-12 level. […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WDVM 25

Effort to expand Maryland’s move over law

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’re ever driving on the highway and notice an emergency vehicle is stopped and using visual signals, by law you’re supposed to try and change into another lane that is away from the emergency worker. This is called the “Move Over Law”, and AAA wants to expand it.  This current state […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick health department continues efforts to stop youth smoking

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — To stop teens from smoking, the Frederick County Health Department’s continue their compliance checks with business in the community. The Frederick County Health Department’s (FCHD) Merchant Sales Compliance Initiative aims to reduce youth access to alcohol and tobacco products by conducting random merchant compliance checks of businesses located in Frederick County. […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WVU Medicine again postpones vaccine mandate

(WTRF) — WVU Medicine will again be delaying its vaccine mandate that was set originally for Oct. 31, 2021. Employees at WVU Medicine were expected to be fully vaccinated by January 21, 2022. WVU Medicine says the deadline has been postponed and there is no official date at this time. The vaccine mandate applies to […]
HEALTH
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy