ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

AG Herring issues opinion overturning 58 racially discriminatory opinions from predecessors

By Dean Mirshahi
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Uu58_0dlnXxgs00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Outgoing Attorney General Mark Herring has issued an official opinion overruling 58 racially discriminatory opinions from former Virginia attorneys general that he said used the office “to perpetuate injustice.”

Herring (D) announced his opinion in a press conference Thursday alongside state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) and Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), the two lawmakers who asked Herring for an opinion on whether any past opinions that relied on or promoted racially discriminatory laws are still in effect.

Herring’s office found that between 1904 and 1967, Virginia attorneys general issued at least 58 opinions that either interpreted or applied laws that denied Black citizens equal rights, education access and established unconstitutional voting barriers.

Sen. Kaine highlights importance of voting rights

“As the commonwealth of Virginia committed to Jim Crow and massive resistance during the early and mid-20th century, attorneys general were more than just passive observers,” Herring said. “They were often key players building a legal framework designed to defend the indefensible, the unjust and the unconstitutional.”

The opinions that Herring’s predecessors issued and that he overturned include ones that applied or interpreted state laws that imposed poll taxes, banned interracial marriage and established and mandated segregation in public schools and transportation.

“The Virginia Attorney General has too often in the past been used to protect the powerful and the status quo,” Sen. Locke said Thursday. “Virginians deserve better than that. Virginians deserve an attorney general that will stand up for them and ensure justice, equality and opportunity for all Virginians, not just some.”

Sen. Locke said past Virginia attorneys general used their authority to support racist, unjust and unconstitutional laws. She added that Herring’s opinion “is truly closing that chapter in the history of our commonwealth” and helping Virginia move forward.

“Attorney General Herring’s decision to overturn racially discriminatory opinions is fantastic. I’m glad he did that and I applaud him,” Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares said in a statement.

With Miyares set to take office in two days, this opinion from Herring is one of the last formal actions from the two-term attorney general. Del. Bagby applauded Herring for the step, saying he could have ignored the request for an opinion with his term coming to an end.

“But this, this means a great deal,” Del. Bagby said. “Not just to ancestors but to individuals who have lived through.”

Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife

When asked about the timing of the opinion and why the effort took so long, Herring said “It has been a massive project going through every single opinion we have done but I saw that my term was coming to an end. I knew it was really important for the commonwealth for us to get this across the finish line.”

Virginia State Conference NAACP President Robert Barnette said the overturned opinions “unfortunately shaped the laws, life and culture for too long.” He called Herring’s opinion “an important step towards true reconciliation.”

In his opinion’s conclusion, Herring noted that the discriminatory laws in the 58 opinions have been declared unconstitutional and/or have been repealed by the Virginia General Assembly. He wrote that the 58 opinions his office found “are hereby overruled to the extent they apply or interpret racially discriminatory state laws.”

Formal opinions from the Virginia Attorney General do not create new laws or amend those on the books , but are seen as an analysis of the law or legal advice. Only those authorized, such as the governor, state legislators, head of a state agency, can request an opinion from the attorney general.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags. The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle […]
MIDDLETOWN, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Woodbridge, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Mark Herring
Person
Lamont Bagby
Person
Mamie Locke
WDVM 25

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID Action Plan to help healthcare providers, promote vaccination, and issue testing guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his COVID-19 Action Plan — along with Executive Order 11 — to provide healthcare providers the necessary tools to combat the pandemic; devote additional resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine; and issue clear guidelines to prioritize the use of rapid tests. “While many families have […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDVM 25

High expectation for Virginia’s new governor on first week in the job

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — As the song says, “meet the new boss.” And that’s precisely how it is this week as Virginia’s new governor, Glenn Youngkin, settles into office Youngkin was sworn in on Saturday and addressed the General Assembly in Richmond to start the week. Meanwhile, local officials across the Commonwealth weigh in on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Convicted murderer charged in unsolved killings in Virginia and Maryland

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police and Prince George’s County Police have announced charges for convicted murderer Charles Helem in cases both in Virginia and Maryland. 52-year-old Charles Helem has confessed to the murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County and the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Prince George’s County. Eige Sober-Adler […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Segregation#Racism#Ag#Virginians
WDVM 25

Maryland General Assembly back to mapping legislative districts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — For you Marylanders who couldn’t get enough coverage of congressional redistricting… well, that matter is in the hands of the Maryland courts over whether or not the new lines were drawn reasonably. But now, state lawmakers are reworking the maps for the General Assembly districts based on the latest census figures. […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Loudoun County Schools supporting mask mandate, suspending staff testing and vaccine requirement

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board voted to support the existing mask mandate but suspended staff testing and vaccine requirements on Tuesday night. The COVID mitigation efforts were recommended to be continued by LCPS Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler. LCPS staff will no longer have to undergo testing and vaccine mandates. Employees who […]
ASHBURN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
WDVM 25

Effort to expand Maryland’s move over law

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’re ever driving on the highway and notice an emergency vehicle is stopped and using visual signals, by law you’re supposed to try and change into another lane that is away from the emergency worker. This is called the “Move Over Law”, and AAA wants to expand it.  This current state […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland Gov. Hogan presenting 2023 FY budget

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented the fiscal year 2023 budget on Wednesday, focusing on tax relief, education investments and relief for underserved Marylanders. Approximately $3.6 billion went towards Rainy Day Funds as a tax relief for Maryland working families and retirees. Gov. Hogan dedicated $8.15 billion for education on a k-12 level. […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy