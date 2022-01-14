ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Big COVID policy changes at Clarksburg VA Hospital affect visitation

By Sam Kirk
 6 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center announced on Friday that it will require certain medical-grade masks for everyone and enforce stricter visitation policies starting next week.

Masking policy

According to a press release, beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the only approved masks within the medical center will be medical-grade, N95 or KN95 masks. The release stated that cloth masks, Gators, scarves, Neckerchiefs and all cloth masks without N95 or equivalent filtration will be prohibited. An approved mask will be provided if visitors don’t have one.

Inpatient visitors

The medical center also announced that inpatient visitation will be restricted to patients whose death is imminent and is limited to two visitors at a time. Inpatient and outpatient visitors must be 18 years or older, pass screening and must comply with masking requirements.

Outpatient visitors

Outpatient visitors will be limited to one adult essential companion if the patient must have someone to understand the treatment plan or assist with the patient’s care.

The medical center said that it can offer alternatives to face-to-face visitation can be through telephone and virtual methods.

The updated masking and visitation policies will be enforced at all Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center properties, including the main facility and community-based outpatient clinics.

Although the hospital is limiting visitation, hospital staff are asking for Valentine Day Cards to be sent to hospitalized Veterans to be handed out during National Salute to Veteran Patient Week, the week of February 13th.

You can mail or email cards and messages to the following addresses:

  • Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, Attention: Voluntary Service (00-P), One Medical Center Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301
  • MAIL4VETS@VA.GOV
