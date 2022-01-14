Husband, wife killed after 4-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have died following a four-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

At 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 12, deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plank Road and Bragg Road.

Once on scene, officers found four vehicles involved with one of the vehicles being a commercial bucket truck.

The investigation revealed the commercial bucket truck was traveling eastbound on Plank Road before entering the intersection and striking a Ford Fusion Sedan, according to police.

Both vehicles then kept going and struck two separate Toyota trucks that were in the westbound turn lane of Plank Rd.

The commercial bucket truck then overturned on the median.

Both people inside the Ford Fusion were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The passenger, 76-year-old Peggy Proffitt, died from her injuries at Mary Washington Hospital. The driver, her husband, was also killed in the crash. He was identified as 75-year-old Larry Proffitt and was taken to VCU Medical Center but died of his injuries in the evening of the crash.

A third person in one of the Toyota trucks was transported to an area hospital from the scene and was treated and released.

Both occupants of the buck truck denied injury as well as the remaining Toyota truck driver.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

