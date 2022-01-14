ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Husband, wife killed after 4-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County

By Tyler Thrasher
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BB0EP_0dlnXH3i00

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have died following a four-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

At 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 12, deputies were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plank Road and Bragg Road.

Woodbridge man arrested after allegedly assaulting wife

Once on scene, officers found four vehicles involved with one of the vehicles being a commercial bucket truck.

The investigation revealed the commercial bucket truck was traveling eastbound on Plank Road before entering the intersection and striking a Ford Fusion Sedan, according to police.

Both vehicles then kept going and struck two separate Toyota trucks that were in the westbound turn lane of Plank Rd.

The commercial bucket truck then overturned on the median.

Both people inside the Ford Fusion were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The passenger, 76-year-old Peggy Proffitt, died from her injuries at Mary Washington Hospital. The driver, her husband, was also killed in the crash. He was identified as 75-year-old Larry Proffitt and was taken to VCU Medical Center but died of his injuries in the evening of the crash.

A third person in one of the Toyota trucks was transported to an area hospital from the scene and was treated and released.

Both occupants of the buck truck denied injury as well as the remaining Toyota truck driver.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

18-year-old murder suspect turns himself in for January homicide

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The suspect in connection to the Jan. 17 murder at the Raven Crest Apartments in the 8100 block of Cobden Ct. turned himself in and was arrested on Thursday. 18-year-old Maquan Omari McCray turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. McCray has been charged with murder and the use […]
MANASSAS, VA
WDVM 25

Hit and run leaves one dead

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A female was hit by a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat while crossing Veirs Mill Rd. at Ferrara Ave. at around 6:22 p.m. Monday. The vehicle’s driver fled the scene without helping the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The front bumper, grille, side mirror, and windshield of […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spotsylvania County, VA
Crime & Safety
Spotsylvania County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
WDVM 25

Man injured in shooting; suspect still on loose

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting yesterday that left one man injured. So far, authorities say the shooting happened at 4 p.m. on the 8000 block of 13th Street in the downtown area of Silver Spring. Officers found a man injured from a […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

Police investigate fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on I-495

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Rockville on Monday evening. Maryland State Police (MSP) said that they first responded to I-495 around 11:10 p.m. after receiving reports about a body on the side of the road. Police said that the victim, 32-year-old Danny Junior Beckford of Washington, D.C., was […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Convicted murderer charged in unsolved killings in Virginia and Maryland

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police and Prince George’s County Police have announced charges for convicted murderer Charles Helem in cases both in Virginia and Maryland. 52-year-old Charles Helem has confessed to the murder of 37-year-old Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County and the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Landry in Prince George’s County. Eige Sober-Adler […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Cause released for fatal house fire in Wolfsville

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Jan. 12 around 6:56 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue units were called out to a single-family house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville, Maryland.  The house fire left the owner and sole occupant, 82-year-old Frederick resident Casper Geiger Jr., dead. After investigation, the Fire Marshal […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion Sedan#Mary Washington Hospital#Vcu Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Two Cumberland men arrested for possession of controlled substances

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Two Cumberland men have been charged for multiple drug offenses. According to the local police department, Brett Denby and Joseph Thompson were stopped on the 100 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday. Following a search by the K-9 unit, an officer reported finding fentanyl mixed with heroin in the car. As […]
CUMBERLAND, MD
WDVM 25

One dead, one injured after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 19-year-old is dead after a homicide that took place Tuesday evening. Police are investigating this case. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department first responded to the 5000 block of Cloud Place, Northeast around 7:59 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot. First […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

West Virginia journalist struck by a vehicle while reporting live on TV

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — A video going around on social media, getting over 700,00 views, shows a West Virginia Journalist getting struck by a vehicle live on television. WATCH WEST VIRGINIA REPORTER GET STRUCK BY A VEHICLE WSAZ-TV reporter Tori Yorgey says she’s ‘okay’ after she got right back up to finish her report. “Oh my […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
WDVM 25

DC murder suspect added to US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Nyjell Outler, 19, who allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending a gender reveal party on March 20, 2021, in the unit block of Madison Street NE has been added to The U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is also offering a reward of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

How to order at-home COVID-19 tests

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests. All you have to do is go to covidtests.gov and put in your information, and a COVID-19 test will be shipped to your home. The website marks the latest step by president Joe Biden to address long […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Sheetz faces backlash over proposed store on Civil War battlefield

(WTAJ) — A proposed Sheetz location in Middletown, Virginia has a group of concerned individuals raising their battle flags. The Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition wrote an open letter to Pennsylvania residents voicing their concerns over the convenience store chain’s plan to build a truck stop on nearly 20 acres of land where the Battle […]
MIDDLETOWN, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy