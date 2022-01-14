ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FKA twigs releases 'Caprisongs' mixtape, 'Ride the Dragon' music video

By Annie Martin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwtHR_0dlnVodT00

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- British singer-songwriter FKA twigs is back with new music.

The 33-year-old recording artist released the mixtape Caprisongs and a music video for the song "Ride the Dragon" on Friday.

Caprisongs features "Ride the Dragon" and 16 other songs, including "Honda" featuring Pa Salieu, "Tears in the Club" featuring The Weeknd and "Papi Bones" featuring Shygirl."

The "Ride the Dragon" music video shows FKA twigs and her friends perform a choreographed dance routine on the steps of a city building. The group gets shooed away on several occasions.

In a post on Instagram, FKA twigs said she recorded Caprisongs after considering quitting music.

"in the first lockdown i called around my team hinting that maybe i had hit the end of the road making music and putting my insides on blast how i have done for the last few years, it felt nice playing with the idea of not creating for the world," the singer wrote.

"i listened to podcasts and spoke to my friends loads on facetime, isolating alone i would pop my girlfriends on loud speaker and potter around my house listening to them natter on about this and that," she said. "as our lives got smaller and there was less to talk about i found the search for connection and even the most simple conversations incredibly comforting."

FKA twigs said she started "recording my friends talking and weaved it through the mixtape like a narrative of my healing."

"having such wonderful people around me to laugh with. made me feel lucky. if you are lonely or feel isolated or void of encouragement by your immediate circle you can borrow my friends on the mixtape," the star wrote.

"i think it's my response to where the world has been at in recent times. the humm of the background podcast acting as the soundtrack to our lives as we desperately try not to be alone," she said.

The singer said she's "fallen back in love with music" and that Caprisongs marks her journey back to herself.

Prior to Caprisongs, FKA twigs released her second studio album, Magdalene, in November 2019.

