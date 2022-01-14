Georgia All-American Brock Bowers signs with NIL marketing powerhouse ESM

Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs for yardage against Kaiir Elam #5 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at TIAA Bank Field on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (JAMES GILBERT/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia All-American Brock Bowers has signed on with marketing powerhouse ESM for his future NIL endorsement deals.

Bowers is coming off an unprecedented campaign that saw him spearhead the Bulldogs’ first national championship season in 41 years, setting a program record with 13 touchdown catches and shattering UGA tight end marks with team-receiving highs in catches (56) and yards (882).

“ESM is excited to continue our growth in the NIL space by adding another premier talent in Brock Bowers,” said ESM President of football Dan Everett. “Brock embodies the values of hard work, humility and determination. "

Former NFL Pro Bowler and Carolina Panthers’ star Greg Olsen is among many who have had high praise for Bowers this season.

“Brock Bowers is the best young TE I’ve seen in a LONG time,” Olsen shared on his Twitter account “He’s a 1st round pick if he could come out as a TRUE FRESHMAN!”

Alabama coach Nick Saban was also effusive in his praise, having watched Bowers catch 10 passes for 139 yards against his defense in the Tide’s SEC Championship Game with Georgia.

“I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Saban said in the days leading up to the CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium last Monday. “I know he’s just a freshman. But this guy’s got great size. He’s a good blocker. Physical. He’s tough. And he’s got wide receiver skills in every way, shape or form, which makes it difficult being a bigger guy for bigger guys to cover him and it makes it also difficult for smaller guys to cover him.

