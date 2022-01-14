ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HDS Global Officially Launches Its AI-based Robotic Technology Center, Unveiling the Future of Ecommerce

roboticstomorrow.com
 6 days ago

Company adds $5 million to back founder Louis Borders’ mission to transform ecommerce from the ground up; HDS Global attracts even more industry leaders from the robotics and commerce sectors as the company moves towards commercial release. Home Delivery Service (HDS Global), the personalized ecommerce delivery service powered...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

martechseries.com

Nextech AR Launches its Public Version of ARitize 3D Saas For Ecommerce

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS offering to the public. With this launch, Nextech now extends 3D model creation to an unlimited list of customers, including small, medium and large ecommerce businesses who want to quickly scale the creation of 3D models in a cost effective way. Nextech believes that it is first to market with this self-service AR SaaS platform for ecommerce which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and the highest quality 3D models.
TECHNOLOGY
roboticstomorrow.com

China Aims for Global Leadership in Robotics With New 5-year Plan – International Federation of Robotics Reports

The new 5-year plan for the robotics industry in China, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) in Beijing, focuses on promoting innovation - making China a global leader for robot technology and industrial advancement. The statistical department of the International Federation of Robotics reports about the domestic and foreign engagement on the world's largest market.
WORLD
roboticstomorrow.com

Ouster and Serve Robotics Sign Multi-Year Strategic Agreement to Support Expansion of Autonomous Delivery Fleets

Ouster to supply thousands of digital lidar sensors to Serve Robotics through 2025 to enable the safe and efficient navigation of sidewalk delivery robots. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, announced today that it has signed a strategic customer agreement with autonomous sidewalk delivery company, Serve Robotics. The agreement includes a binding commitment for OS digital lidar sensors through 2023, along with a non-binding forecast for additional sensors through 2025 as Serve Robotics scales its delivery fleets across U.S. cities and beyond.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotics of Tomorrow: The Right Network for Warehouse Peak Efficiency

Geoff Smith, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing | Rajant. As the worldwide warehouse growth climbs past 151,000 and e-commerce continues its substantial rise into the third calendar year of the pandemic, operations and warehouse management seek to solve the internal issues that impact coverage, capability, and stability specific to the U.S.’s 10 billion square feet of warehouse space. To run at peak efficiency 24/7 and support the sophisticated systems of autonomous robots, automated inventory identification, and other emerging technology, warehouse management and IT teams must consider new networking options. Doing so creates a fully-functioning warehouse that increases productivity, speed, and accuracy by eliminating issues with connectivity. It also meets the operational potential of all robotic and technological systems within the environment and safely executes dangerous or difficult processes that require continuous connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Salas
roboticstomorrow.com

Kaman Measuring Highlights SMT-9700 Position/Displacement System Ideal for Analytical and OEM Applications

High resolution with linearity and thermal stability that provide performance flexibility. Middletown, CT - The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, precision non-contact position measuring systems, highlights the availability of its SMT 9700 position/displacement system, which provides high resolution noncontact position/displacement feedback of virtually any electrically conductive target.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
cogconnected.com

Award Winning Roccat Officially Unveils Its Stylish Gaming Earbuds

Award Winning Roccat Officially Unveils Its Stylish Gaming Earbuds. Turtle Beach Corporation is a leader in video game peripherals and Roccat is one of its major brands. Roccat is responsible for creating award winning keyboards, mice, headsets and more. The company’s products are often plastered at eSports events and used by professional gamers. Suffice to say, they are known to be premium quality. Roccat has now unveiled its Syn Buds Core which is designed for gamers looking for a versatile audio solution. The ear buds are currently available here or at participating retailers. It currently costs $24.99USD.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hds#Robotics#Mobile Robot#Ecommerce#Robotic Technology Center#Home Delivery Service#Rotary Actuators#Borders Books#Webvan Founder
foodservicedirector.com

Levy to develop new technologies for its venues with the launch of an innovation studio

Levy, the arena and stadium foodservice giant, is launching a high-tech innovation studio to partner with startups and others to develop new technologies for its venues, the Chicago-based company announced Thursday. The new venture, called DBK Studio, is “aimed at creating the next generation of truly frictionless experiences for guests...
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs Promotes Exec to EVP and Chief Digital Officer, Forever 21 Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 19, 2022: Adam Michaels has been promoted from SVP and chief digital officer at Crocs to EVP and chief digital officer. The executive joined Crocs in 2013 and has focused on the company’s digital commerce growth, which is an area of focus for the fast-growing footwear brand. Crocs is leaning into its digital business with a goal to have 50% of total revenues be derived from digital channels by the end...
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Robotic Dress Pack Component Basics

PROTECT – MANAGE – SECURE – GUIDE: Dress packages (a.k.a. dress outs, umbilicals, utility supply systems, etc.) provide an organized way of protecting the fill package from environmental hazards. This helps reduce time spent on preventative maintenance. Any industrial robotic application where an End Of Arm Tool (EOAT) needs various supply lines such as servo power, welding power, water supply, ethernet communication, etc. would be in need of a dress pack.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

FANUC Introduces New M-1000iA Robot Designed to Handle Heavy Products

The M-1000iA’s serial-link construction gives the robot a wider range of motion in every direction. It can extend its arm upright or rotate it backwards, which is not possible for typical heavy-payload robots with a parallel-link mechanism. FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs has introduced...
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

Locus Robotics Chosen as Finalist for a 2022 IFOY Award

Nominees will compete in-person using a three-stage process during the international IFOY test days. Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been chosen as a finalist for the 2022 IFOY Award for Autonomous Mobile Robot Solution in Dortmund, Germany. In its ninth year, the IFOY awards are considered the industry's premier award recognizing the year's best intralogistics products and solutions for their outstanding technical and strategic achievements.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

U+ Analysis: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to Reach $2.25 billion in 2025

V2X is an essential technology for autonomous vehicles as they become a more regular part of the automotive industry. U+, a leading global product development company, today released its "Automotive Technology Innovation for 2022 and Beyond" report, which highlights tech trends in the automotive industry. Articles. What Are the Differences...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Another Investor Is Pressuring Kohl’s to Revamp Its Business

Another investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, on Tuesday sent an open letter to other shareholders to call out Kohl’s for “mismanaging” the business and “failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements.” The letter called out a drop in the company’s stock, which was down about 22% on Monday since April, and said Kohl’s had “produced some of the worst revenue numbers in its retail peer group since the economy began reopening in 2021.” “We...
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Kneo Automation Industrial Solutions for a Digitized Shop floor with Industry 4.0

The digitization of shop floor management is an essential concern for many production companies, hence Kneo's End to End automation solution helps you to monitor the entire production process easily and make your factory to be competitive in the market. Warje, Pune, Maharashtra, January 18, 2022: The digitization of shop...
SOFTWARE

