Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer has urged those who have not yet had their Covid-19 booster jab that they are gambling unnecessarily with their health.Sir Michael McBride appealed particularly to those aged 50 and over not to delay getting the latest dose of the vaccination amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant.More than 7,000 further confirmed cases of the virus were notified over the weekend.A further seven deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 were also notified.“When it comes to vaccination, the message is simple – it takes three for the general 16 plus population, and four...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO