Meet the Writer: William Hand

Cumberland Times-News
 6 days ago

William Hand is a chef with 30 years of experience.

www.times-news.com

Cumberland Times-News

Cumberland Times-News

Allegany Magazine January 2022: What's Cooking at the Firehouse! Recipes to test your smoke alarms this season!

What exactly is “Firehouse” cooking? Maybe you have heard of it. It really is its own style of cooking and many a professional firefighter and even professional chef is very much acquainted with it. Firehouse cooking is simply hearty and often times healthy meals that can be prepared for a lot of people very quickly and can also “keep.” It comes from the tradition of firefighters working long shifts in the firehouse – where they eat and sleep and stay for 40 hour shifts or more. But they gotta eat, right? So someone at the firehouse sometimes gets assigned to KP (kitchen patrol) duties, becomes the station’s designated cook and then gets to serve up the meals. But here’s the problem – imagine you have spent hours preparing a great meal for 10 to 15 people and then there’s a call – the crew has to abandon the table to suit up, get the gear on, and go on a run. Not only does the food prepared in a firehouse have to be sustainable and hearty, it has to be something that can be easily warmed up when the call ends and the firefighters return to the fire station.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
